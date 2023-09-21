Tell the Story You Want to Tell

September 21, 2023

Jeremy Anderberg

In August, the WordPress community gathered at National Harbor, Maryland for WordCamp 2023. Every year, the conference hosts special speakers to talk about all kinds of things—from the technical to the inspirational.

One of our favorite talks this year was from sci-fi and fantasy author Ken Liu, in which he explores the profound role of storytelling in human life.

Liu conveys the idea that stories serve as a means to understand and communicate our values, emphasizing the importance of connection, playfulness, rootedness, empowerment, and self-definition. The power of story leads to the embodiment of one’s values, which allows us to pass along those values through lived experiences.

Ultimately, Liu teaches us how to embrace this power and rewrite our own narratives. We were so inspired by the talk that we wanted to share it with all of you! Watch the video in its entirety below:

5 Comments

  1. Sanjay Ranout Sep 21st at 3:45 pm

    I would like to say one thing, that as idea behind writing is to express yourself sometimes artistically, indirectly,,, I think we need to focus on readers who should read seriously before liking any of blog or post,, I feel mostly readers just like it before even reading,, sometimes the content maybe contrary to what they have to say,,

    Liked by 4 people

  2. belloahmadualkammawa Sep 21st at 5:25 pm

    I am very proud to associate myself with WordPress

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Mabel Alali Sep 21st at 5:49 pm

    I am ready to follow

    Like

  4. BlackGirlCha Sep 21st at 5:52 pm

    I wish more people would actually take the time to read because it’s a race to compete for likes🤦

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Natusik Sep 21st at 6:48 pm

    Love WordPress!

    Liked by 2 people

