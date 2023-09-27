Influence the Future of WordPress by Taking the 2023 Annual Survey Today

Take the 2023 WordPress survey to provide valuable input for the project’s future.

Each year, the WordPress community—users, site builders, contributors, and more—gives valuable feedback through an annual survey. Note: this questionnaire is provided by the WordPress project, not by WordPress.com. (Learn more about that distinction here.)

The results can influence the direction of the WordPress project by identifying areas that need attention, as well as helping track trends over time. This survey helps those who build WordPress—including our engineers here at WordPress.com—understand more about how the software is used and by whom.

To ensure your WordPress experience gets represented in the 2023 survey results, take the survey now.

The survey will be open for five weeks. Results will be published on the WordPress News blog in early December.

Please help spread the word about the survey by sharing it with your network. The more people who complete the survey and share their experience with WordPress, the more the project will benefit.

Thank you in advance for your valuable input on the future of WordPress!

A note about security and privacy

Data security and privacy are paramount to the WordPress project and community. With this in mind, all data will be anonymized: no email addresses or IP addresses will be associated with published results. To learn more about WordPress.org’s privacy practices, view the privacy policy.