Influence the Future of WordPress by Taking the 2023 Annual Survey Today

Take the 2023 WordPress survey to provide valuable input for the project’s future.

September 27, 2023

Jeremy Anderberg

Each year, the WordPress community—users, site builders, contributors, and more—gives valuable feedback through an annual survey. Note: this questionnaire is provided by the WordPress project, not by WordPress.com. (Learn more about that distinction here.)

The results can influence the direction of the WordPress project by identifying areas that need attention, as well as helping track trends over time. This survey helps those who build WordPress—including our engineers here at WordPress.com—understand more about how the software is used and by whom.

To ensure your WordPress experience gets represented in the 2023 survey results, take the survey now.

Take the 2023 survey

The survey will be open for five weeks. Results will be published on the WordPress News blog in early December.

Please help spread the word about the survey by sharing it with your network. The more people who complete the survey and share their experience with WordPress, the more the project will benefit.

Thank you in advance for your valuable input on the future of WordPress!

A note about security and privacy

Data security and privacy are paramount to the WordPress project and community. With this in mind, all data will be anonymized: no email addresses or IP addresses will be associated with published results. To learn more about WordPress.org’s privacy practices, view the privacy policy.

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications—please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 102.0M other subscribers

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: