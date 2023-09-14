A bold selection of new themes for bloggers and creators featuring a diverse range of styles and uses.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, featuring beautiful new options for bloggers and creators of all stripes.

Al Dente is a blog theme that will captivate both creators and readers who prefer a classic layout imbued with an aura of familiarity. Its front page, adorned with stunning, colorful images, has been designed to effectively engage visitors right away while also fostering email sign-ups with a prominent Subscription Block.

Otis is well-suited for personal blogging. It provides a polished, modern user experience. The default templates include an opinionated header with large type as well as straightforward post and page templates, which are particularly useful for those who don’t want to include images on their site. This theme is focused on simplicity and readability, with a clean and uncluttered layout that allows readers to easily navigate content.

Exmoor is a refreshed, modernized version of the popular Exford theme. We kept that theme’s general vibe while updating the layout and typography. We scraped the center-aligned header, significantly shortened the height of the Cover Block (which makes the headline seem bolder and stronger), and decluttered the homepage overall to make it cleaner and less repetitive. This is a great theme that will serve a variety of uses for bloggers, creators, small businesses, and WordPressers of all stripes.

The design featured in Cortado is simple and elegant. The color palette and typography work together to deliver a subtle style, especially well-suited to restaurants and coffee shops. Single post pages are constructed to work well for short and medium-length copy—which can stimulate succinctness and more frequent publishing.

Freddie uses a full-screen background image to captivate the viewer with an immersive introductory moment. The design is straightforward and utilizes a semi-bold typography with a tighter-than-usual line height. This theme is perfect for creators who want to showcase visual projects.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Partner themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: