Plugins, Theme Switching, and More: September Webinars to Elevate Your Skills

Our September slate of webinars includes two brand new topics: plugins and theme switching.

September is here, bringing a rich array of learning opportunities to help you elevate your website to new heights. Our team of expert WordPress.com Happiness Engineers is poised to assist you with essential tasks every new site owner should master, including new webinars on choosing the perfect plugins and navigating the intricacies of theme switching.

All of our webinars are designed to be accessible for all skill levels, whether you’re just starting out or already have some experience with WordPress. What’s more, every session concludes with a live Q&A, so your burning questions won’t go unanswered. Below is what we have on tap this September.

[New!] Picking the Perfect Plugin

This webinar will demystify the world of plugins, guiding you toward making informed decisions. You’ll walk away with actionable insights tailored to your unique website needs:

Understand the role plugins play in augmenting your site’s functionality.

Evaluate plugins based on compatibility, updates, and user reviews.

Implement best practices for effective plugin management.

[New!] Fearless Theme Switching

Switch themes with confidence and explore a new look for your site with our expert tips and tricks. Our live demonstrations will empower you to navigate theme transitions confidently:

Utilize best practices for an effortless theme switching experience.

Recognize caveats and issues to watch out for during the process.

Gain actionable tips and tricks to make theme transitions as smooth as possible.

Mastering Custom Domains

Maximize your online presence by understanding the ins and outs of custom domains. This session will offer valuable guidelines for making a lasting impact on your visitors:

Choose and register an ideal custom domain to boost your branding and credibility.

Seamlessly connect your domain for enhanced SEO and a better user experience.

Employ best practices for efficient domain management and email setup.

Site Editing: Custom Headers

Craft a memorable header effortlessly using point-and-click tools, ensuring your site radiates a distinct and polished vibe from the outset. Step-by-step, using the robust tools within the WordPress.com Site Editor, learn how to transform a header to something that resonates with your vision:

How to select, customize, and replace header templates in the WordPress Site Editor.

How to add and edit your site title, logo, navigation menus, and other blocks in your custom header.

Tips and tricks for troubleshooting common issues if they arise.

Don’t miss this chance to secure your spot for our September webinars. Elevate your skills and enrich your WordPress.com experience. We look forward to your participation!