It’s Never Been Easier to Move to WordPress.com

Presenting two new tools to make moving your website to WordPress.com a fast, seamless process.

You deserve only the best for your website. World-class performance. Air-tight security. Top-tier support. So we decided it was time to give you a couple of quick and easy ways to move your site to WordPress.com.

We’ve made the migration process a seamless and refreshing experience with two new tools we’re excited to share with you.

Move from another WordPress host to WordPress.com

We understand the hassle of moving your website from one host to another. That’s why we’ve developed a new, free migration plugin that takes the stress out of the process. Simply install, activate, and run the plugin on your WordPress site, and let it handle the entire migration for you. You’ll be up and running on WordPress.com in no time.

Move from another platform to WordPress.com

Our option to import from Substack is currently available on Free, Personal, and Premium sites. It’ll be available for Business and Commerce sites shortly.

We believe in providing a first-class experience for anyone who wants to move their content to WordPress.com, regardless of platform. That’s why we’ve unified the migration process for users coming from Blogger, Medium, Squarespace, Substack, Wix, and others. No matter where you’re coming from, you’ll receive the same exceptional service and modern import interface.

Say goodbye to complexities and embrace the simplicity and convenience of migrating your content to WordPress.com.

Make the switch

With our new migration plugin and content importer, transitioning to WordPress.com has never been easier. Let us take care of the technicalities while you focus on what matters most—creating and managing an outstanding website.

At WordPress.com, we empower you with the tools and features needed to give your website a competitive edge. With our managed hosting service, you can enjoy world-class performance, robust security measures, and a dedicated support team that’s always ready to assist you. We are committed to providing you with everything you need to thrive in the online world.

Embrace the simplicity, convenience, and seamlessness of migrating your website to WordPress.com.