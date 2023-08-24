Even More New WordPress.com Themes for August 2023

With a heavy does of minimalism and nostalgia, our latest batch of themes is sure to tug at your creative spirit.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, featuring beautiful new options for bloggers and creators of all stripes.

Negai (which means “hope” or “wish” in Japanese) is a bold blogging theme built on unadorned simplicity and minimalistic elegance. With monochromatic hues and oversized headlines, its straightforward and unapologetic style stands out in a world saturated with visual overwhelm.

Negai comes in nine color variations if blue/white isn’t the style you’re looking for.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Sten is a minimal blogging theme with a simple, straightforward homepage that displays a headline-only list of posts. Pages and posts are similarly spare, displaying a text-forward style that will appeal to writers and readers alike.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Overlaid is a theme that displays large titles and post excerpts that scroll over an image on the homepage. Text over an image doesn’t always work, but we solved that with large, center-aligned, and capitalized headings. Its blog post pages are crafted especially for users who want their writings to be simple yet beautiful.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Reverie is a theme inspired by the work of Mark Rothko. It features four style variations, one for each season—Spring (default), Summer, Fall, and Winter. Use it to illuminate your prose, poetry, stories, photos, and more. Reverie is based on WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg’s site at ma.tt, which was designed by Joen Asmussen.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

DOS is a blog theme designed for the nostalgic creators of the ’80s and ’90s, as a tribute to the folks who invented computing as we know it today. With its monotype font and contrasting hues of green or amber over black, you’ll be transported back to the early days of coding when anything on a computer screen was inviting and exciting.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Partner themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: