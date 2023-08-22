Ever wished you could seamlessly guide visitors from one domain to another? That’s precisely what domain forwarding does.

We frequently use it here at WordPress.com. For instance, when you type in ownyouridentity.online—a catchy and memorable URL, if we do say so ourselves—you’re taken straight to our page at WordPress.com/domains.

Today, we’re happy to let you know that domain forwarding is available and easily accessible on WordPress.com.

This feature is perfect for folks who want to utilize a unique domain name that will lead visitors to a specific site or page. Forwarding can be used for a number of purposes:

E-commerce Campaigns : Launching a product? Secure a catchy domain and point it directly to your product page.

: Launching a product? Secure a catchy domain and point it directly to your product page. Rebranding : If your long-established domain isn’t snappy, mask it with a more memorable one.

: If your long-established domain isn’t snappy, mask it with a more memorable one. Social Media Simplification: Make it easy for people to find your Facebook or LinkedIn by redirecting a unique domain straight to your profile.

Set up domain forwarding in minutes

You can use a domain already registered at WordPress.com, transfer a domain from an existing registrar (like Google), or purchase a brand new domain.

To set up domain forwarding today, follow these three easy steps:

Visit your domain management dashboard at WordPress.com/domains/manage. Click the domain you’d like to forward, which will bring you to that domain’s settings page. Click the “Domain Forwarding” section, enter the URL you’d like to forward to, and hit save.

Use WordPress.com for all your domain needs. If you’re looking for a Google Domains alternative due to their recent sale to Squarespace, we’re offering seamless transfers to WordPress.com and paying all your fees (which also extends your registration by one year).

Out of the box you’re getting:



A faster domain than you’ll get at GoDaddy, DigitalOcean, or Google

Free privacy protection

Free SSL certificate (when you host with us)

Learn more at ownyouridentity.online.