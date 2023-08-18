Word is getting out that WordPress.com is more than just websites and hosting. Bring your domains over today!

Since launching our domain transfer offer to Google Domains customers just over two weeks ago, we’ve been overwhelmed and heartened by the response of those who’ve made the switch.

If you haven’t heard about this incredible deal and are one of the millions of folks looking for a Google Domains alternative, here’s why you should make the switch to WordPress.com ASAP:

We’re paying transfer fees for the first million domains that move from Google to WordPress.com

In addition to that transfer fee is an additional year of domain registration

Free privacy protection — your contact information will stay private

You’ll get a free SSL certificate if and when you choose to host your website with us

We’re matching (or beating) all of Google’s prices for the long haul

No website or hosting plan needed, ever, to keep your domains on WordPress.com

Don’t take our word for it, though. Here’s what folks are saying:

To be clear, there’s no catch! WordPress.com has been a domain registrar for over a decade.

It’s not just customers who are taking notice. The domains industry is weighing in too. DomainInvesting.com noted:

“I would imagine there are many Google Domains customers who use WordPress for their website, so this offer makes sense.”

WPTavern, an outlet that covers WordPress news, commented:

“WordPress.com is putting the heat on with a new offer to pay transfer fees and an additional year of registration for the first million domains moved from Google Domains. WordPress.com is also guaranteeing Google Domains customers the same pricing or lower for 400+ top-level domains.”

Search Engine Journal, the top spot for SEO news, compared our new offering directly to GoDaddy:

Are WordPress.com Domain Registrations Cheap? Yes, registering a domain with WordPress.com is very low priced, matching the low prices that Google Domains charges. GoDaddy charges $21.99 per year for registering a dot com domain.

WordPress.com only charges $12 per year for the same dot com domain.

If you’re a Google Domains customer, be sure to move to WordPress.com today to take advantage of this incredible deal. If you’re not a Google Domains customer, we hope you’ll consider WordPress.com for your domain(s) management. You won’t find better long-term prices or support anywhere.