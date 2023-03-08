A New Home for WordPress.com Courses

Our new education hub at WordPress.com/learn has launched! No registration or purchase required.

We’re excited to announce that our WordPress.com courses are now available at wordpress.com/learn, with no registration or purchase needed.

The world-class educational offerings available in the new learning hub include:

And there are more courses to come!

This learning hub also provides quick access to our live webinars (and replays) where you can join us for demonstrations, instructions, and Q&As. Get registered today for our March sessions:

Be sure to check the webinars page each month for new topics.

Finally, wordpress.com/learn allows for one-click access to our support documentation, forums, and YouTube channel.

It’s worth repeating: there’s no registration or login required to view any of our materials! It’s as easy as clicking the button below to get started today.

There’s never been a better time to learn the ins and outs of creating a new site, blogging like a boss, podcasting like a pro, and optimizing your content! Join us at wordpress.com/learn to get started on the path towards pursuing your dreams.