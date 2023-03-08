A New Home for WordPress.com Courses

Our new education hub at WordPress.com/learn has launched! No registration or purchase required.

March 8, 2023

Tanya Thibodeau

We’re excited to announce that our WordPress.com courses are now available at wordpress.com/learn, with no registration or purchase needed. 

The world-class educational offerings available in the new learning hub include:

And there are more courses to come! 

This learning hub also provides quick access to our live webinars (and replays) where you can join us for demonstrations, instructions, and Q&As. Get registered today for our March sessions:

Be sure to check the webinars page each month for new topics.

Finally, wordpress.com/learn allows for one-click access to our support documentation, forums, and YouTube channel

It’s worth repeating: there’s no registration or login required to view any of our materials! It’s as easy as clicking the button below to get started today. 

Start Learning!

There’s never been a better time to learn the ins and outs of creating a new site, blogging like a boss, podcasting like a pro, and optimizing your content! Join us at wordpress.com/learn to get started on the path towards pursuing your dreams. 

8 Comments

  1. icandyshop4 Mar 8th at 7:20 pm

    Have fun and tell the truth and nothing but the truth

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Bookstooge Mar 8th at 9:00 pm

    FSE is kicking my butt. Not a fan of it as a casual blogger.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Tanya Thibodeau Mar 9th at 2:49 am

      It definitely has a learning curve, though it is possible to pick a Block theme that you like “as is” and have minimal interaction with the Site Editor, allowing you to continue focusing on the Page and Post editors. It is also possible to activate a theme that isn’t using the Site Editor at all. You can find those by searching for Classic or Hybrid themes in WordPress.com. But we hope that you’ll give the Create Your Site course a try to learn the basics of working with the Site Editor too. We also have live webinars (and replays) available to help you progress.

      Liked by 1 person

  3. Milena Alien Mar 8th at 10:04 pm

    Love it

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Joey J 📸 Mar 8th at 10:19 pm

    Although I’m a Jetpack-enabled WP.org user, these are quite resourceful, thanks!

    Liked by 1 person

    • Tanya Thibodeau Mar 9th at 2:50 am

      That’s great to hear! Thanks for you sharing. While most of the materials focus on WordPress.com sites, we do try to cover information that is useful for self-hosted WordPress sites as well.

      Liked by 1 person

  5. hurrayforpuzzles Mar 9th at 1:26 am

    Glad there’s a link to watch replays of webinars that I missed! /Learn is a great dedicated resource.

    Liked by 1 person

