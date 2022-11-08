Embed a Pocket Casts Player in Seconds With Our New Block

Are you a podcaster or a prolific blogger? You don’t want to miss out on our most recent additions and updates to the WordPress editor.

November 8, 2022

Yael Rubinstein

The library of blocks in the WordPress editor is always growing, providing websites with fresh and intriguing features on a regular basis. Our most recent update will appeal to podcasters, bloggers and Pocket Casts fans alike and we are thrilled to share it with you today.

Spread the word about your favorite podcasts and episodes with the Pocket Casts block

Are you a podcaster? Add the Pocket Casts block to any post or page on your website to let people know about your passion project and to embed the most recent episodes of your podcast. If you’re an avid listener but haven’t started your own podcast (yet, at least), you can now embed episodes and shows by other people within your own writing so that readers may listen to them without ever leaving your website.

You won’t need any special codes or embed URLs once you select the Pocket Casts block from the editor’s list of possible blocks. You will simply need to provide the episode’s or podcast’s URL.

Here’s what the Pocket Casts player will look like on your site — the example below features the latest episode on the Distributed podcast, hosted by Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg:

We truly hope you give the Pocket Casts block (and app) a try. Please comment below if you have any questions or would like to provide a link to a post where you’ve already used it.

6 Comments

  1. mrsolakunleoluwole Nov 8th at 2:49 am

    Thanks

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Emmeline Berry Nov 8th at 4:53 am

    We’ve published a Guest List from Kimi Culp on the Pocket Casts blog with Pocket Casts blocks included! https://blog.pocketcasts.com/kimi-culp

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Thiago Nov 8th at 8:16 am

    Where are these episodes archived? Is there a limit to the number of episodes? What is the maximum length of an episode?

    Like

  4. encounters Nov 8th at 9:06 am

    I no longer know how or where you ask questions about blogging on WordPress. How do I connect with the community?

    Like

