Embed a Pocket Casts Player in Seconds With Our New Block
Are you a podcaster or a prolific blogger? You don’t want to miss out on our most recent additions and updates to the WordPress editor.
The library of blocks in the WordPress editor is always growing, providing websites with fresh and intriguing features on a regular basis. Our most recent update will appeal to podcasters, bloggers and Pocket Casts fans alike and we are thrilled to share it with you today.
Spread the word about your favorite podcasts and episodes with the Pocket Casts block
Are you a podcaster? Add the Pocket Casts block to any post or page on your website to let people know about your passion project and to embed the most recent episodes of your podcast. If you’re an avid listener but haven’t started your own podcast (yet, at least), you can now embed episodes and shows by other people within your own writing so that readers may listen to them without ever leaving your website.
You won’t need any special codes or embed URLs once you select the Pocket Casts block from the editor’s list of possible blocks. You will simply need to provide the episode’s or podcast’s URL.
Here’s what the Pocket Casts player will look like on your site — the example below features the latest episode on the Distributed podcast, hosted by Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg:
We truly hope you give the Pocket Casts block (and app) a try. Please comment below if you have any questions or would like to provide a link to a post where you’ve already used it.
Thanks
We’ve published a Guest List from Kimi Culp on the Pocket Casts blog with Pocket Casts blocks included! https://blog.pocketcasts.com/kimi-culp
Where are these episodes archived? Is there a limit to the number of episodes? What is the maximum length of an episode?
Hey there, the podcasts are powered by Pocket Casts and would be archived via their platform: https://blog.pocketcasts.com/2019/11/26/archiving/ – there is no limit to the number of episodes and no hard or fast rules on episode length.
I no longer know how or where you ask questions about blogging on WordPress. How do I connect with the community?
Hey there, there’s a thriving community available here, where you can get assistance: https://wordpress.com/forums/ – help can also be found here: https://wordpress.com/help/contact/
