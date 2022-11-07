Celebrating 200 WordPress.com Websites With Out in Tech!

We recently celebrated 200 websites built with Out in Tech!

November 7, 2022

Jeremy Anderberg

In September, our team celebrated 200 WordPress.com websites built with Out in Tech, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating career and networking opportunities for LGBTQ+ folks in the tech industry. Since 2017, Automattic and WordPress.com have been proud partners of Out in Tech. Through our partnership, we work together with volunteers to build essential websites for LGBTQ+ organization across the globe.

In this video, you’ll hear from volunteers, Out in Tech organizers, and WordPress.com employees about the impact that these websites have within the larger LGBTQ+ communities that benefit from them. To learn more about the Digital Corps Hackathons or to get involved with Out in Tech, head to www.outintech.com.

10 Comments

  1. Aikyamatindia Nov 7th at 11:00 am

    Thanks team wordpress❤️

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Sara Wright Nov 7th at 1:35 pm

    I have been using your site for 7 years and now I can o longer post on my site – I have tried again and again to get help and don’t understand the directions – I am 77 – and have no place to turn. How is this possible?

    Like

    • Fotis Nov 7th at 7:19 pm

      Hi! I see that you’ve posted in our support forums. Our team will follow up with you there and help you with the issue you’re having.

      Like

  3. fjwhite Nov 7th at 2:20 pm

    Request – Would you please delete my account and website for my blog “Citizen Action Monitor” because I am no longer updating it. I’m asking this favor because I can’t even recall how to login to WordPress to my blog.

    If you need confirmation that my request is legitimate, you can email me with a question that will prove my identity.

    Thanks for your cooperation.

    Frank White

    Like

  4. William Nov 7th at 2:30 pm

    👍 it’s great

    Like

  5. Ramya Varadharajan Nov 7th at 4:31 pm

    Brilliance personified!

    Like

  6. The ForestRadio Nov 7th at 4:59 pm

    Thank you

    Like

  7. Ab Nov 7th at 11:04 pm

    Congrats on this wonderful initiative!

    Like

  8. stifflered Nov 8th at 5:35 am

    Congrats on the milestone!

    Like

