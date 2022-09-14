Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for September 2022

Four new WordPress.com themes, with beautiful options for small businesses, artists, and even a fun retro throwback.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Below you’ll find the four newest themes that we’ve added to our library, giving you beautiful options for small businesses/organizations, artists, and even a fun retro throwback.

To install any of the below themes, click the the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then simply click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are free to use for any user on a Premium plan or above, or can be purchased individually by those with free sites or Personal plans.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or, just click here:

Cultivate is a theme for the cause-driven individual, organization, or project. It was designed with community in mind and comes with useful patterns for earning memberships, taking donations, collecting emails, sharing news, and more.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Disco is a funky, vibrant, opinionated theme with a monospaced font. Both its styles and spacing form an edgy aesthetic perfect for those looking to build a quirky website.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Yuga is a visually stunning theme meant for professionals and businesses who seek to showcase their work, team, and values.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Thriving Artist is a theme for creators who use the web to tell their stories, share their work, and connect with their fans. It leverages WooCommerce to give you the ability to integrate a simple (or extensive) store.

Don’t forget to grab your .art domain for more than 50% off while you’re at it!

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Stay tuned for more updates about new themes, patterns, blocks, and other exciting product updates! And be sure to click below to take a look at the entire showcase of themes we offer: