Calling All Creators: Showcase Your Art with a Discounted .art Domain and a New Website Theme
Express yourself with a memorable .art address and choose an artistic theme to reflect your brand with your WordPress.com website.
This month, we have an exciting announcement that should appeal to all creators, whether you use traditional artistic mediums or play around with new forms like digital, crypto, and VR art, or NFTs.
All new .art domain registrations are on sale through September 30, 2022. You can now secure a great domain name that reflects your artistic identity and secures your creative brand for just $6 USD for the first year, which is more than 50% off.
We have also recently launched several brand new themes to showcase your art and give your site a fresh look.
Your Website as a Creative Hub
As an artist, an important part of expressing yourself is being able to control the way your work and brand is presented online. Having your own site is a great way to create and sustain your brand, retain control over your content, and present it in the way you want it to be seen.
While social media will always remain a great tool to reach your audience and get quick and direct feedback, your own website should serve as your creative hub. It should function as a sort of digital business card and can also be your online store.
.art Domains: A Strong Digital Identity for Creators
A custom domain name at WordPress.com offers you the opportunity to use your own name or any name that describes your artistic identity for your website’s address to build or enhance your online presence. Choosing .art defines you as an artist before anyone even visits your website.
Having your own site with a domain name that reflects your artistic identity also means you don’t need to worry about aligning all your media platform profile names and handles since your site can serve as a one-stop shop with links to all of your social media profiles.
Choosing a Theme to Showcase Your Work
After you find a domain, you need a great website to show your work to the world. Check out some of our newest themes designed for artists, including Heiwa, Appleton, and Pendant.
Heiwa is a great choice for a clean and elegant theme with sophisticated typography. If displaying a portfolio is what you’re looking for, check out Appleton. And last but not least, Pendant offers a dark background, large hero image, and serif headings to create a contemporary look.
Get Your .art Domain Today!
Head over to WordPress.com and get your .art domain today for just $6 USD for the first year:
4 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Sounds interesting… but I am suspicious about it. Artists are always stolen from and there’s usually no recompense. So I am not likely to go for this. You know what I mean?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can always use a website as your online CV as an artist regardless of whether or not you choose to post images of your work. Thanks for reading!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would I do this, now that you’ve made wordpress.com totally complicated and apparently no longer free??? There is no help, either. I will never sign up for a web program where there is no direct help. Diane Taylor
LikeLike
There is, and will always be, a free plan available: https://wordpress.com/pricing/
If you’re running into any trouble, please let support know: https://wordpress.com/help/contact
LikeLiked by 1 person