Changes to Our Pricing Plans

Starting today, we’re bringing back our Personal, Premium, Business, and eCommerce plans – in addition to the free plan. Here’s what that looks like.

July 21, 2022

Michael Pick

Our philosophy has always been one of experimenting, learning, and adjusting. As we began to roll out our new pricing plans a couple of months back, we took note of the feedback you shared. What we heard is that some of you missed the more granular flexibility of our previous plans. Additionally, the features you needed and pricing of the new plans didn’t always align for you. This led us to a decision that we believe is the right call.

Returning to Our Familiar Plans

Starting today, we’re bringing back our Personal, Premium, Business, and eCommerce plans – in addition to the free plan. Here’s what that looks like: 

For more details, view plan information here.

What This Means for You

For many of you, this doesn’t change anything. If you’re on a WordPress Pro or Starter plan, rest assured that you’ll remain on that plan. Your feedback matters more now than ever. We’ll continue listening. Our broader goals of simplifying website building and managed WordPress hosting will continue behind the scenes,  and we’ll be sure to communicate any future updates as they become finalized. In the meantime, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and feedback.

65 Comments

  1. lifelessons Jul 21st at 3:11 pm

    You don’t mention the size of Media storage. I switched to a pricier plan simply because it had more storage for photos, and yet I find many of my earlier photos don’t come up when I search for them. I sell nothing, chanrge for nothing. Simply want a platform to publish my poetry and photos.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Josh Jul 21st at 4:45 pm

      Hi,

      If you visit our pricing page, scroll down, and click on the “compare our plans” button, you will see a table that shows all of the differences between the plans (including storage space)!

      https://wordpress.com/pricing/

      Liked by 2 people

    • Jason Tollaksons Jul 21st at 5:54 pm

      Hello @lifelessons,
      So you could go with a pricey plan on any platform. Or you could buy a physical device like an external Hard Drive that has Terabytes of space. Then you don’t have to worry about where your data is located.

      Liked by 1 person

      • lifelessons Jul 21st at 9:50 pm

        My computer is 1 Terrabyte and I have 3 Terrabyte backup drives.. but doesn’t it have to be stored on WP to remain on my blog? I have 9 years of blogs and want it all to remain intact.

        Liked by 1 person

        • Josh Jul 21st at 9:56 pm

          Yes, there seems to be a bit of confusion here. Or, perhaps some people DO use their blogs to store media etc that could be better stored on a physical drive.

          But just to clarify, an external drive will not help if you need more storage for your blog content. That data is stored on our servers (our “hard drives”) and that is where content needs to be if other people visiting your site are going to view it. If you are reaching the end of your allotted WordPress.com storage, I would encourage you to step up to a paid plan with more storage space.

          Let us know if anything is unclear or you have any further questions.

          Like

        • Jason Tollaksons Jul 22nd at 12:11 am

          Just buy a beefy external HDD and keep it connected to your computer. Then you can simply Google on how to map a network drive to your computer and probably create a hyperlink to that network drive. Then put the hyperlink in your blog. 💥

          Like

    • supernovia Jul 21st at 9:49 pm

      > and yet I find many of my earlier photos don’t come up when I search for them

      Can you contact support for help with that? We’d like to take a closer look:
      https://wordpress.com/help/contact

      Like

  2. Ashley L. Peterson Jul 21st at 3:14 pm

    It’s nice to see that WordPress took users’ feedback seriously.

    Liked by 8 people

  3. CONFIDENCE + FAITH Jul 21st at 3:18 pm

    If on pro, how will this work once the year has ended? Will one need to renew under one of these plans, and if so, which plan would it be because it seems pro encompasses all of these plans. Thank you in advance.

    Liked by 5 people

  4. Sam "Goldie" Kirk Jul 21st at 3:58 pm

    Good on you, WP. You’ve lost a lot of money due to this change (many did not like the greed and left/ changed the plan to free). Let’s hope you get these people back…

    Liked by 2 people

  5. disperser Jul 21st at 4:05 pm

    One of the things I’ve made use of was the live chat support . . . it’s grayed out for all the plans.

    Does that mean it’s no longer offered?

    E-Mail support is OK . . . unless you’re under a time constraint and something isn’t working.

    Anyway, as usual, I’ll see how this develops going forward.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Josh Jul 21st at 4:55 pm

      Howdy,

      Not to worry, livechat has not gone anywhere!

      Basic livechat support is included with the Premium plan and priority live chat is included with the Business and eCommerce plans.

      Liked by 2 people

  6. The Adventure Machine Jul 21st at 4:05 pm

    My plan expired and my domains disappeared. Where are they? I want them back because I have another host. Your help desk offered to sell me another plan. I feel like I am being extorted! Your plans are too expensive. I own these domains and I am not happy with the amount of work it is taking to transfer them to another host. They just disappeared!!!!

    Like

    • Josh Jul 21st at 4:53 pm

      It looks like you are communicating with our support team via email. That is the best way to get this sorted out!

      Like

  7. disperser Jul 21st at 4:06 pm

    OK, you fooled me . . . the graphics just update to include it in all but the basic plan.

    Like

  8. arialigi Jul 21st at 4:10 pm

    I just renewed my website’s plan, which was $96. Does this mean it will now go up to $168?

    Like

  9. ~just a thought Jul 21st at 4:17 pm

    If on Starter, will we be moved to Premium?

    Like

    • Josh Jul 21st at 5:19 pm

      Hi,

      The Starter plan is most similar to the Personal plan. But we have no immediate plans to change availability for the Starter plan if you already have purchased it. If we make changes in the future we’ll announce it with enough time for you to plan in advance.

      Liked by 1 person

  10. Thiago Jul 21st at 4:28 pm

    Now can we have storage addons for these plans?

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Patrick Jul 21st at 4:40 pm

    Very good move and very much appreciated. Thank you for not only listening to, but acting on our feedback.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Laci Jul 21st at 4:41 pm

    I love my current plan and would love the option to buy more storage without having to completely upgrade my plan.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Thiago Jul 21st at 4:47 pm

    Thanks for listening, WP!

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Kirti #PHP MySql backend Developer Jul 21st at 4:49 pm

    I have no money to follow the products and pricing plan. I am searching a job. I need a job. If any opportunity exist for me in wordpress incorporation then please inform me. I am sending you my cv.

    Like

  15. Tails Around the Ranch Jul 21st at 4:55 pm

    If I’m currently on a business plan, can I downgrade when my anniversary date rolls around next year? I’m planning on no longer having a page with product offerings, just blog posts.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Josh Jul 21st at 8:45 pm

      Yes you can! Not a problem. I would encourage you to talk to our support team prior to your Business plan expiring and they will be able to help you get that done with as little hassle and disruption to your site as possible. Do keep in mind that any themes or plugins you have uploaded will not work with any of the other plans you might downgrade to. So if you are currently using any, that might affect the look or functionality of your site. But your blog posts will be safe!

      Liked by 1 person

  16. Jim Yarbrough Jul 21st at 5:02 pm

    How do I know my current plan and what upgrade may be needed for my website? Thank you. Jim Yarbrough http://Www.lifeinsmallbites.com

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    • Josh Jul 21st at 5:22 pm

      Hi Jim,

      Your site looks to be using the open-source WordPress software (from WordPress.org) and is hosted with GoDaddy. So you do not need to worry about any WordPress.com plans unless you wish to move your hosting here! (Which we would, of course, love to see…)

      Like

  17. Sheryl Ann Wilson Jul 21st at 5:12 pm

    Dear WordPress: I am Sheryl Ann Wilson. I originally came to you via Kathryn Calhoun, Web Coach. I had no idea/knowledge ahead of all the different platforms I was going to need other than WordPress. Sadly, life matters kept causing me to go 5 steps forward and 6 steps backward and I couldn’t get proper help. Thus, just recently, I had to let the WebCoach go. I’m on Canadian Provincial Disability and that is poverty living. Thus, I do not have enough money to pay at any level of WordPress, nor for any of the other platforms; all came to a total of $3,000/yr.

    Shopify is only a platform for products and they only are an Affiliate themselves but don’t have Affiliate Marketing and funnels for that in their program.

    WordPres, you usually get cited as the very best website, Would you possibly think of making yourself even more desired by making yourself possibly similar to say simple.io which has everything the necessary platforms provide within its website system?

    Sheryl Ann Wilson [email redacted]

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Jkund Jul 21st at 5:12 pm

    Good to see that wordpress is still listening to it’s users!

    Like

  19. momomanamu Jul 21st at 5:19 pm

    Thank you! These are great plans, I’m glad you returned to them! Please don’t mess with these ever again!

    Liked by 3 people

  20. Tom Berquist Jul 21st at 5:35 pm

    Very good! Thank you.

    Like

  21. Maho-Art Jul 21st at 5:43 pm

    The structure and increasing dependency on technology can certainly become a feeding frenzy for greedy and selfish people thinking that to be filthy rich is the main and only purpose for their existence. Given this mindset they will rob, deceive and perpetuate all manner of deception to facilitate and justify their cryptic ends and ruthless goals. Talking about price increases etc.

    There is another way of seeing this however, and hopefully some, especially the few that matters will give this due consideration. This technology evolution is not an endgame, say it’s a journey of sorts. Having more people having allegiance to your product is way more valuable than gouging and striking every penny out of each customer. Clearly marked forces will honor the concept of capitalism which say the more subscribers the lower the cost, we’ll that’s how it used to be, hopefully greed won’t render this concept obsolete. Yes we all should be profitable in our business, but their is a difference between being profitable and the disastrous paradigm trying to work it way into the lexicon of our social contract, where one individual becomes ravenous and wickedly wealthy while the rest of us try desperately it eke our a morsel of existence just trying to keep up. This should not be in this supposedly great country. Greed should not be our undoing!

    Let us hope and pray that those currently holding the handle of power will understand that such a situation can be easily reversed and that vision and not greed will serve all our interest with a more solid foundation as we all shift our stand into the next domain of reality.

    In short, for those of us who are hopelessly confused with the words just put out here. – let wisdom, vision and compassion guide your hands into policies that serves all of us as we move into the next epoch and times.

    Liked by 1 person

  22. Michael Sammut Jul 21st at 5:47 pm

    Thanks for listening to your members. 🙏🙏🙏

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Fintech Next Jul 21st at 5:57 pm

    Yesterday I was about to sign up for your pro service with discount provided, got distracted. Today to pay and see that service is market up 50% . Sorry you lost me as a customer. I can get everything you offer via business membership and more for $99 at Elementor Cloud. Unless someone is able to tell me why I should pay such a huge markup for yesterday to today with no change in service or feature upgrades, I am likely not to sign up for any service from wordpress.com.

    Liked by 1 person

  24. pkadams Jul 21st at 5:58 pm

    I can’t really afford to keep paying for my website when I can’t seem to get any traffic to it. Help!

    Like

  25. sircharlesthepoet Jul 21st at 6:35 pm

    Thank you for this! I haven’t done it yet but I will purchase a plan in the near future!

    Like

  26. peterpan Jul 21st at 6:43 pm

    Totally support this rolllback .

    Liked by 1 person

  27. PoPcorn Law Jul 21st at 6:46 pm

    C’mon, allow plugins in the Premium Plan. Geez.

    Liked by 2 people

  28. chayoma64 Jul 21st at 7:31 pm

    This is interesting

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Admin Jul 21st at 8:03 pm

    Thank you, thank you, WordPress! A necessary adjustment. I was appalled when I had to upgrade and the upgrade did not include the removal of ads.
    Buying add-ons is a great idea!
    With this move, WordPress.com has regained its competitive edge.
    If you had not made this move, you would have lost all your small customers.
    Once again, thank you!

    Liked by 2 people

  30. Andrea R Huelsenbeck Jul 21st at 8:41 pm

    Hmm. These pricing plans don’t mention storage capacity. Why not?
    I really need an option between Premium and Business. I have an arts blog. I use lots of images and I’ve already exceeded my storage capacity. I have no plans to make money from my blog, but I need more storage. $300 a year is a lot to pay for my “hobby.” How about a plan that costs $12.50 per month for 100GB of storage?

    Liked by 1 person

  31. Matin Akravi Jul 21st at 9:06 pm

    That’s why I’ve been a WordPress user for over 15 years. Always having an open ear is priceless!

    Liked by 1 person

  32. Philaric-Mind ( Kuntal ) Jul 21st at 9:14 pm

    The modified new plans are much expensive. People can’t afford it if the turnover of the website is low. Old plans were still better.

    Like

  33. Ann Marquette Jul 21st at 9:38 pm

    Thank you/ I appreciate you keeping the Free option.

    Liked by 1 person

  34. Margy Jul 21st at 10:08 pm

    I appreciate that you’ve gone back to the old plan system. I like being to modify CSS, have ads removed, and be able to live chat with Happiness Engineers – at a price point I can afford as an obscure blogger.

    In the progress department, if the Block Editor was anywhere near as good as the Classic Editor, I’d even switch to using the Block.

    Liked by 1 person

  35. marcdoko Jul 21st at 10:32 pm

    I am disappointed that my email was disabled and several plea to restored it yielded nothing. I have very important business commications. Please do let me access to my email and I will all the outstanding bills.My email address is [redacted]

    Thank you.

    Like

