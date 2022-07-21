Changes to Our Pricing Plans
Starting today, we’re bringing back our Personal, Premium, Business, and eCommerce plans – in addition to the free plan. Here’s what that looks like.
Our philosophy has always been one of experimenting, learning, and adjusting. As we began to roll out our new pricing plans a couple of months back, we took note of the feedback you shared. What we heard is that some of you missed the more granular flexibility of our previous plans. Additionally, the features you needed and pricing of the new plans didn’t always align for you. This led us to a decision that we believe is the right call.
Returning to Our Familiar Plans
What This Means for You
For many of you, this doesn’t change anything. If you’re on a WordPress Pro or Starter plan, rest assured that you’ll remain on that plan. Your feedback matters more now than ever. We’ll continue listening. Our broader goals of simplifying website building and managed WordPress hosting will continue behind the scenes, and we’ll be sure to communicate any future updates as they become finalized. In the meantime, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and feedback.
You don’t mention the size of Media storage. I switched to a pricier plan simply because it had more storage for photos, and yet I find many of my earlier photos don’t come up when I search for them. I sell nothing, chanrge for nothing. Simply want a platform to publish my poetry and photos.
Hi,
If you visit our pricing page, scroll down, and click on the “compare our plans” button, you will see a table that shows all of the differences between the plans (including storage space)!
https://wordpress.com/pricing/
Hello @lifelessons,
So you could go with a pricey plan on any platform. Or you could buy a physical device like an external Hard Drive that has Terabytes of space. Then you don’t have to worry about where your data is located.
My computer is 1 Terrabyte and I have 3 Terrabyte backup drives.. but doesn’t it have to be stored on WP to remain on my blog? I have 9 years of blogs and want it all to remain intact.
Yes, there seems to be a bit of confusion here. Or, perhaps some people DO use their blogs to store media etc that could be better stored on a physical drive.
But just to clarify, an external drive will not help if you need more storage for your blog content. That data is stored on our servers (our “hard drives”) and that is where content needs to be if other people visiting your site are going to view it. If you are reaching the end of your allotted WordPress.com storage, I would encourage you to step up to a paid plan with more storage space.
Let us know if anything is unclear or you have any further questions.
Yes… that is exactly what I just said and what I did about a year ago…
Not if you map a network drive.
Just buy a beefy external HDD and keep it connected to your computer. Then you can simply Google on how to map a network drive to your computer and probably create a hyperlink to that network drive. Then put the hyperlink in your blog. 💥
> and yet I find many of my earlier photos don’t come up when I search for them
Can you contact support for help with that? We’d like to take a closer look:
https://wordpress.com/help/contact
It’s nice to see that WordPress took users’ feedback seriously.
If on pro, how will this work once the year has ended? Will one need to renew under one of these plans, and if so, which plan would it be because it seems pro encompasses all of these plans. Thank you in advance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Howdy,
We have no immediate plans to change availability of your Pro plan. If we make changes in the future we’ll announce it with enough time for you to plan in advance.
Josh, thank you for that, but I guess my question is, since I have never renewed, will a notification to continue the Pro plan be sent? If not, how would I continue the plan?
You have auto-renewal set up on your account. So the process will happen as described here:
https://wordpress.com/support/manage-purchases/#automatic-renewal
Take a look and let us know if anything is unclear or you have any further questions. You can always reach out to us here: https://wordpress.com/help/contact
Josh, great, thank you!
Good on you, WP. You’ve lost a lot of money due to this change (many did not like the greed and left/ changed the plan to free). Let’s hope you get these people back…
One of the things I’ve made use of was the live chat support . . . it’s grayed out for all the plans.
Does that mean it’s no longer offered?
E-Mail support is OK . . . unless you’re under a time constraint and something isn’t working.
Anyway, as usual, I’ll see how this develops going forward.
Howdy,
Not to worry, livechat has not gone anywhere!
Basic livechat support is included with the Premium plan and priority live chat is included with the Business and eCommerce plans.
My plan expired and my domains disappeared. Where are they? I want them back because I have another host. Your help desk offered to sell me another plan. I feel like I am being extorted! Your plans are too expensive. I own these domains and I am not happy with the amount of work it is taking to transfer them to another host. They just disappeared!!!!
It looks like you are communicating with our support team via email. That is the best way to get this sorted out!
OK, you fooled me . . . the graphics just update to include it in all but the basic plan.
That is correct!
I just renewed my website’s plan, which was $96. Does this mean it will now go up to $168?
Hi!
It will not. Your site is on the Premium plan which is $96/yr (as you noted).
If on Starter, will we be moved to Premium?
Hi,
The Starter plan is most similar to the Personal plan. But we have no immediate plans to change availability for the Starter plan if you already have purchased it. If we make changes in the future we’ll announce it with enough time for you to plan in advance.
Now can we have storage addons for these plans?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi,
That isn’t an option currently, but I have passed the suggestion along to the team.
Very good move and very much appreciated. Thank you for not only listening to, but acting on our feedback.
I love my current plan and would love the option to buy more storage without having to completely upgrade my plan.
Hi,
Thanks for the feedback, I have passed it along to the team.
Thank you!
Thanks for listening, WP!
I have no money to follow the products and pricing plan. I am searching a job. I need a job. If any opportunity exist for me in wordpress incorporation then please inform me. I am sending you my cv.
If I’m currently on a business plan, can I downgrade when my anniversary date rolls around next year? I’m planning on no longer having a page with product offerings, just blog posts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes you can! Not a problem. I would encourage you to talk to our support team prior to your Business plan expiring and they will be able to help you get that done with as little hassle and disruption to your site as possible. Do keep in mind that any themes or plugins you have uploaded will not work with any of the other plans you might downgrade to. So if you are currently using any, that might affect the look or functionality of your site. But your blog posts will be safe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do I know my current plan and what upgrade may be needed for my website? Thank you. Jim Yarbrough http://Www.lifeinsmallbites.com
Hi Jim,
Your site looks to be using the open-source WordPress software (from WordPress.org) and is hosted with GoDaddy. So you do not need to worry about any WordPress.com plans unless you wish to move your hosting here! (Which we would, of course, love to see…)
Dear WordPress: I am Sheryl Ann Wilson. I originally came to you via Kathryn Calhoun, Web Coach. I had no idea/knowledge ahead of all the different platforms I was going to need other than WordPress. Sadly, life matters kept causing me to go 5 steps forward and 6 steps backward and I couldn’t get proper help. Thus, just recently, I had to let the WebCoach go. I’m on Canadian Provincial Disability and that is poverty living. Thus, I do not have enough money to pay at any level of WordPress, nor for any of the other platforms; all came to a total of $3,000/yr.
Shopify is only a platform for products and they only are an Affiliate themselves but don’t have Affiliate Marketing and funnels for that in their program.
WordPres, you usually get cited as the very best website, Would you possibly think of making yourself even more desired by making yourself possibly similar to say simple.io which has everything the necessary platforms provide within its website system?
Sheryl Ann Wilson [email redacted]
Good to see that wordpress is still listening to it’s users!
Thank you! These are great plans, I’m glad you returned to them! Please don’t mess with these ever again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi,
Thanks for the feedback!
Very good! Thank you.
The structure and increasing dependency on technology can certainly become a feeding frenzy for greedy and selfish people thinking that to be filthy rich is the main and only purpose for their existence. Given this mindset they will rob, deceive and perpetuate all manner of deception to facilitate and justify their cryptic ends and ruthless goals. Talking about price increases etc.
There is another way of seeing this however, and hopefully some, especially the few that matters will give this due consideration. This technology evolution is not an endgame, say it’s a journey of sorts. Having more people having allegiance to your product is way more valuable than gouging and striking every penny out of each customer. Clearly marked forces will honor the concept of capitalism which say the more subscribers the lower the cost, we’ll that’s how it used to be, hopefully greed won’t render this concept obsolete. Yes we all should be profitable in our business, but their is a difference between being profitable and the disastrous paradigm trying to work it way into the lexicon of our social contract, where one individual becomes ravenous and wickedly wealthy while the rest of us try desperately it eke our a morsel of existence just trying to keep up. This should not be in this supposedly great country. Greed should not be our undoing!
Let us hope and pray that those currently holding the handle of power will understand that such a situation can be easily reversed and that vision and not greed will serve all our interest with a more solid foundation as we all shift our stand into the next domain of reality.
In short, for those of us who are hopelessly confused with the words just put out here. – let wisdom, vision and compassion guide your hands into policies that serves all of us as we move into the next epoch and times.
Love it!!!
Thanks for listening to your members. 🙏🙏🙏
Yesterday I was about to sign up for your pro service with discount provided, got distracted. Today to pay and see that service is market up 50% . Sorry you lost me as a customer. I can get everything you offer via business membership and more for $99 at Elementor Cloud. Unless someone is able to tell me why I should pay such a huge markup for yesterday to today with no change in service or feature upgrades, I am likely not to sign up for any service from wordpress.com.
I can’t really afford to keep paying for my website when I can’t seem to get any traffic to it. Help!
Hi,
Have you seen this support page on getting more views/traffic?
https://wordpress.com/support/getting-more-views-and-traffic/
Yes, I’ve been blogging for years and I do all of that .
Thank you for this! I haven’t done it yet but I will purchase a plan in the near future!
That’s great to hear!
Totally support this rolllback .
C’mon, allow plugins in the Premium Plan. Geez.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is interesting
Thank you, thank you, WordPress! A necessary adjustment. I was appalled when I had to upgrade and the upgrade did not include the removal of ads.
Buying add-ons is a great idea!
With this move, WordPress.com has regained its competitive edge.
If you had not made this move, you would have lost all your small customers.
Once again, thank you!
Hmm. These pricing plans don’t mention storage capacity. Why not?
I really need an option between Premium and Business. I have an arts blog. I use lots of images and I’ve already exceeded my storage capacity. I have no plans to make money from my blog, but I need more storage. $300 a year is a lot to pay for my “hobby.” How about a plan that costs $12.50 per month for 100GB of storage?
Hi,
If you visit our pricing page, scroll down, and click on the “compare our plans” button, you will see a table that shows all of the differences between the plans (including storage space)!
https://wordpress.com/pricing/
That’s why I’ve been a WordPress user for over 15 years. Always having an open ear is priceless!
The modified new plans are much expensive. People can’t afford it if the turnover of the website is low. Old plans were still better.
Thank you/ I appreciate you keeping the Free option.
I appreciate that you’ve gone back to the old plan system. I like being to modify CSS, have ads removed, and be able to live chat with Happiness Engineers – at a price point I can afford as an obscure blogger.
In the progress department, if the Block Editor was anywhere near as good as the Classic Editor, I’d even switch to using the Block.
Thanks for the feedback on that! We’re continually working to make the block editor better, so if you’re still running into any issues with it, can you get in touch with more details?
https://wordpress.com/help/contact
I am disappointed that my email was disabled and several plea to restored it yielded nothing. I have very important business commications. Please do let me access to my email and I will all the outstanding bills.My email address is [redacted]
Thank you.
Can you contact support directly for help with this?
https://wordpress.com/help/contact
