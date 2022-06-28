Access your Professional Email inbox directly from WordPress.com

We’re happy to share our next improvement—an embedded inbox within your site dashboard that will save you time, and make your Professional Email experience more efficient.

June 28, 2022

Semiha Kocer

Every day we’re connected to a million apps, and we browse through multiple browser tabs just to complete a single action item. We have busy schedules that would benefit from streamlined processes, simple tools, and powerful workflows. With that in mind, our team asked for feedback, and that inspired us to put together a new solution—your Professional Email inbox baked right into your WordPress.com site.

You can now manage your inbox and website from the same place, eliminating the need for multiple sets of credentials and URLs. Once you’re securely logged in, we’ll save you the clicks and multiple tabs that managing your work used to take, allowing you to operate directly from your website dashboard.

A few time-saving hacks to get the most from your embedded inbox:

  • Easily connect with your audience or community from your site while checking your site followers.
  • Post a blog post, head directly to your inbox, and share it with your customers. 
  • Create a new product to sell and share the news directly from your site dashboard.

Ready to try it out?

Start here

6 Comments

  1. eduyoung86081 Jun 28th at 3:43 pm

    Very nice

  2. kbayneblog Jun 28th at 6:50 pm

    Cool!

  3. Beorator Jun 28th at 7:44 pm

    I love this, please continue feeding us with new updates

  4. Alicia Ibañez Jun 28th at 9:46 pm

    Hi,

    Actually I forgot my login username and everytime I login it popped me with “use your user name instead of email address”. I forgot my user name, so how can I get it back?

    I tried logging in by my Google account and it says, “we found the email I.d. account, log in to this account instead”, but the same is repeating it popped up to username and user name to email and when I input my email, still it asked user name.

    How can I retrieve my user name?

  5. Tanzila Jun 29th at 5:14 am

    This is great!!

