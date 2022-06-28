Access your Professional Email inbox directly from WordPress.com
We’re happy to share our next improvement—an embedded inbox within your site dashboard that will save you time, and make your Professional Email experience more efficient.
Every day we’re connected to a million apps, and we browse through multiple browser tabs just to complete a single action item. We have busy schedules that would benefit from streamlined processes, simple tools, and powerful workflows. With that in mind, our team asked for feedback, and that inspired us to put together a new solution—your Professional Email inbox baked right into your WordPress.com site.
You can now manage your inbox and website from the same place, eliminating the need for multiple sets of credentials and URLs. Once you’re securely logged in, we’ll save you the clicks and multiple tabs that managing your work used to take, allowing you to operate directly from your website dashboard.
A few time-saving hacks to get the most from your embedded inbox:
- Easily connect with your audience or community from your site while checking your site followers.
- Post a blog post, head directly to your inbox, and share it with your customers.
- Create a new product to sell and share the news directly from your site dashboard.
Ready to try it out?
6 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Very nice
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this, please continue feeding us with new updates
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hi,
Actually I forgot my login username and everytime I login it popped me with “use your user name instead of email address”. I forgot my user name, so how can I get it back?
I tried logging in by my Google account and it says, “we found the email I.d. account, log in to this account instead”, but the same is repeating it popped up to username and user name to email and when I input my email, still it asked user name.
How can I retrieve my user name?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Alicia. You can see your username on your Account Settings page, assuming you’re speaking of the account you’re currently logged into. If this is for a different account you’re trying to access, please follow our account recovery process so we can help you regain access to the correct account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is great!!
LikeLiked by 1 person