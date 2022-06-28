Access your Professional Email inbox directly from WordPress.com￼

We’re happy to share our next improvement—an embedded inbox within your site dashboard that will save you time, and make your Professional Email experience more efficient.

Every day we’re connected to a million apps, and we browse through multiple browser tabs just to complete a single action item. We have busy schedules that would benefit from streamlined processes, simple tools, and powerful workflows. With that in mind, our team asked for feedback, and that inspired us to put together a new solution—your Professional Email inbox baked right into your WordPress.com site.

You can now manage your inbox and website from the same place, eliminating the need for multiple sets of credentials and URLs. Once you’re securely logged in, we’ll save you the clicks and multiple tabs that managing your work used to take, allowing you to operate directly from your website dashboard.

A few time-saving hacks to get the most from your embedded inbox:

Easily connect with your audience or community from your site while checking your site followers.

Post a blog post, head directly to your inbox, and share it with your customers.

Create a new product to sell and share the news directly from your site dashboard.

Ready to try it out?