New: Free Blogging Course

We have released a free course to help aspiring bloggers and content creators develop smart strategies and launch their sites.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a full year since we launched WPCourses.com! In that short time, we’ve been incredibly inspired by the group of ambitious learners we have been able to work with. In fact, we’ve been so moved by the enthusiasm of the community we’ve built so far that we want to ensure this experience is available to as many people as possible.

So we’re happy to announce the launch of our very first free course, Intro to Blogging. In this course you’ll learn about:

What blogging is and why so many people are doing it.

How to set up, navigate, and manage your blog or website.

How to create blog content like a pro and create a site people love to visit.

How to identify your audience, set goals, and build your own blogging strategy.

By signing up you’ll get access to our course platform where you can work through each lesson at your own pace and take your time to really put that information to use as you build, design, or revamp your site.

We also used our time building out the free course as an opportunity to improve our existing content. We went back through all of our resources, added new lessons and tips, and expanded our curriculum to make sure participants are fully equipped with the most up-to-date set of tools, strategies, and best practices. Our rapid courses offer a more hands-on learning experience where you’ll benefit from:

Helpful tips and tricks that are shared and discussed every week.

Prompts and ideas to help you get unstuck when you need it.

A community of peers who grow and learn with you.

Weekly office hours when you can chat with experts and ask questions in real time.

Quarterly meetups led by true industry experts to ensure you’re using the best tools and strategies to grow.

As a way to celebrate the launch of our free course, we’re also offering 25% off our paid courses— just use the coupon code below at checkout. You’ll get access to the course and the community for a full year so feel free to jump in when you’re ready.



time2learn