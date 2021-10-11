VideoPress Remake
Introducing the new VideoPress. Still the finest video service for WordPress—now even better.
Video is one of the most powerful tools on the web. It can spark ideas, emotions, conversations, sales, and much more. VideoPress already offers people the ability to upload and serve hours of high-quality video flawlessly around the globe, ad-free. But VideoPress should inspire people to create and share their best ideas as well.
Now it does. The refreshed player offers creators an intuitive, lightweight design that puts their content in the spotlight.
Creating doesn’t always come easily, so sharing should be a breeze. That’s why VideoPress is fully integrated with the WordPress editor. From effortless drag-and-drop options to broad customization, every feature within VideoPress can be experienced on your WordPress site, without redirecting audiences to external apps.
Here are just some of the new options available on VideoPress—with many more to come:
- Customizable player with colors that match your site’s design.
- Adaptive bitrates to deliver high-quality playback at great performance speeds.
- Picture-in-picture and variable playback speeds.
- Private video options let you offer exclusive content to subscribers.
- Multi-user access for easier collaboration.
- Unlimited hosting with WordPress.com or Jetpack plans.
- No intrusive ads or imposing branding.
With an immersive design and seamless integration, VideoPress is ideal for any videographer, filmmaker, educator, or blogger looking to upload high-quality video—an elevated player for elevated content.
It’s an exciting time for video content, and even more exciting for VideoPress: We’re working on better uploads, smoother library navigation, subtitles, and more. So stay tuned. There’s more coming soon.
VideoPress is included in our Premium, Business and eCommerce plans on WordPress.com. And if you’re self-hosted site, you can get VideoPress through Jetpack, now available as a standalone product.
9 Comments
I love the style of VideoPress and the way it integrates with my site, but some way to buy more storage space beyond the plans is needed. For example, I have a premium website and I would like to transfer the recordings of my classes to it (they are on YouTube), but this will count with my 13G. I don’t need the space on the upper plane, 200G, another 20 or 30G would suffice. I don’t understand why this type of purchase is not possible. Also, I don’t understand why a platform from the same company, Tumblr, allows you to upload short videos for free and WP doesn’t.
Thanks for your feedback on storage space, we’ll take it into consideration. One option you could consider would be to compress or resize your class recordings so they are smaller in file size?
Thanks for the response, this might be an interesting temporary solution (I didn’t know this was possible with video files). However, I would be more comfortable with the possibility of being able to buy more storage space than what my plan already offers.
Please do, Dan – storage is why I don’t use VideoPress. Thank you!
It will be very interesting since the majority of Internet users are young people and they like videos. People use them to share information, advertise and also for entertainment. Finally I think this is the best way that we could use to attract the attention of people especially the youth.
Great to see upgraded VideoPress player. But are there any plans to increase the relatively paltry maximum file size limit from 1GB? Otherwise, there is little incentive to use VideoPress as my primary video hosting solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our maximum file size should be 5GB.
What a great way to help people share their creativity and ideas with the world! Having video content is a good way to get your information out there and may be easier for some who don’t understand the original WordPress.com.
Very beautiful ❤️
