5 Ways to Get Started On Your Side Hustle

We’re committed to helping you create a professional online presence with WordPress.com, and we’re launching a three-month free trial with Professional Email to get you started. Professional Email is an industry-leading email service from our partner Titan that’s powerful and easy to set up. Professional Email helps you build your brand online with a custom email address at your domain.

August 3, 2021

Semiha Kocer

At Automattic, we believe in making the web a better place by helping people get access to powerful tools that help them tell their stories and turn their passion into an income generator.

During the pandemic, we noticed that people were focusing on their side hustle and building a trusted brand online. We’re focused on making it easier and quicker to launch your website, so that you can focus on building your community. 

Here are five ways to get started: 

  1. Create your website on WordPress.com
  2. Get your own domain name to make it easier for people to find you
  3. Setup Professional Email to connect with customers using your own domain
  4. Create a logo to make your brand memorable
  5. Start collecting payments with Earn tools 

Whether you’re a blogger, an entrepreneur, a small business owner, an artist, an educator, or you have a new idea you want to turn into a side hustle, we want you to have the opportunity to amplify your message through the web and find your own community and customers here. We’re ready to help you get started on your journey. Are you ready?

Let’s get started!

Start my three-month free trial for Professional Email!

