5 Ways to Get Started On Your Side Hustle
We’re committed to helping you create a professional online presence with WordPress.com, and we’re launching a three-month free trial with Professional Email to get you started. Professional Email is an industry-leading email service from our partner Titan that’s powerful and easy to set up. Professional Email helps you build your brand online with a custom email address at your domain.
At Automattic, we believe in making the web a better place by helping people get access to powerful tools that help them tell their stories and turn their passion into an income generator.
During the pandemic, we noticed that people were focusing on their side hustle and building a trusted brand online. We’re focused on making it easier and quicker to launch your website, so that you can focus on building your community.
Here are five ways to get started:
- Create your website on WordPress.com
- Get your own domain name to make it easier for people to find you
- Setup Professional Email to connect with customers using your own domain
- Create a logo to make your brand memorable
- Start collecting payments with Earn tools
Whether you’re a blogger, an entrepreneur, a small business owner, an artist, an educator, or you have a new idea you want to turn into a side hustle, we want you to have the opportunity to amplify your message through the web and find your own community and customers here. We’re ready to help you get started on your journey. Are you ready?
15 Comments
How can I create mine
You can go to https://wordpress.com/professional-email/ to start your journey. There are three steps to get started. 1. Create an account. 2. Choose a new domain 3. Add your Professional Email. For more information, you can also visit our help documentation in https://wordpress.com/support/
During the Pandemic, I become more focused towards Blogging and most importantly enjoying the moment.
I love your blog so much it is awesome and i like it so much
This is a great initiative, but for ease of use, annual payment, not just monthly payment, should be an option.
Thanks for taking the time and sharing your feedback. I’ll share this idea with the rest of the Professional Email team. For now, we encourage you to try monthly payments and enjoy 3 months of free Professional Email with a new domain.
Great share😊
This has been so interesting. Thanks for writing 🌸
impressive
I am trying my blog here and getting good feedback from my student community and art lovers. After that I have to try for a domain.
Thank you for sharing!
I love this. It was really helpful
Hey Semiha i love it…
I’m a musician.. I wanna sell my music… I’ll enjoy getting my customers here
Thanks for your comment. You can start selling music and services with a paid WordPress.com plan and our Earn tools. I’ve reached out to you via email to identify your needs.
