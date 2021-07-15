6 Ways WordPress.com Courses Help You Grow
Join our WordPress.com Course Communities to help you get started on your blog or podcast.
WordPress.com experts invite you to join our community-driven courses to get your blog or podcast started, launched, or taken to the next level. Join today for on-demand content, access to a course community of peers, weekly office hours with our dedicated experts, and virtual meet-ups to connect with other learners like you. Start learning here.
Overheard on our Blogging for Beginners Course Community: “Taking this course has pushed me to think beyond my comfort zone and take a step back in my journey to become a better blogger and focus on what I truly want to write about.”
Join the WordPress.com Course Communities here.
9 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
WordPress home of we bloggers its really an amazing platform 👏
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounds like thing that can be done!
LikeLiked by 3 people
this is making me consider the courses!!
jessica
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you got a course on how to use the newly acquired app, Day One, to post and report (from an event) directly to WordPress blog?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honestly I prefer both I don’t really know which to loose
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im still learning and getting familiar with WordPress.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
CA not wait to learn more about WordPress and start making noise.
LikeLike
Woohoo! Let me grab my pen and notebook…
LikeLike
I am new here so trying to explore and get familiar
LikeLike