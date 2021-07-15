6 Ways WordPress.com Courses Help You Grow

Join our WordPress.com Course Communities to help you get started on your blog or podcast.

July 15, 2021

Mindy Postoff

WordPress.com experts invite you to join our community-driven courses to get your blog or podcast started, launched, or taken to the next level. Join today for on-demand content, access to a course community of peers, weekly office hours with our dedicated experts, and virtual meet-ups to connect with other learners like you. Start learning here

Overheard on our Blogging for Beginners Course Community: “Taking this course has pushed me to think beyond my comfort zone and take a step back in my journey to become a better blogger and focus on what I truly want to write about.

Join the WordPress.com Course Communities here.

9 Comments

  1. rakshamitruka Jul 15th at 6:08 pm

    WordPress home of we bloggers its really an amazing platform 👏

  2. syed fuzailirshad Jul 15th at 7:28 pm

    Sounds like thing that can be done!

  3. overdressedblogger Jul 15th at 7:51 pm

    this is making me consider the courses!!

    jessica

  4. Clinton E. Day, MBA Jul 15th at 8:14 pm

    Have you got a course on how to use the newly acquired app, Day One, to post and report (from an event) directly to WordPress blog?

  5. 3aulich3 Jul 15th at 9:39 pm

    Honestly I prefer both I don’t really know which to loose

  6. gossfranc Jul 16th at 12:42 am

    Im still learning and getting familiar with WordPress.com

  7. bulli@247 Jul 16th at 10:01 am

    CA not wait to learn more about WordPress and start making noise.

  8. Aashwinshanker Jul 16th at 11:19 am

    Woohoo! Let me grab my pen and notebook…

  9. Shubhangi Tiwari Jul 16th at 12:23 pm

    I am new here so trying to explore and get familiar

