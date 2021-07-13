Build a Blogging Habit with Reminders in Your WordPress App

Meet your posting goals on your site with this new feature in the iOS and Android apps.

Writing regularly on your blog both improves your writing skills and engages the readers that visit your site. The more you write, the better — you can meet your posting goals while also building an online audience that keeps coming back for more.

But to keep up a good habit, sometimes you need a nudge. So, we’ve added Blogging Reminders to the WordPress mobile apps to help keep you on track.

Choose the days you prefer to blog, and a push notification will remind you to write your post.

You’ll see a promotion for this new feature in your app, available from version 17.7. You can set it up as follows:

Go to the My Site tab.

tab. Scroll down and tap on Site Settings .

. You’ll see Blogging Reminders under General .

under . Select the days you want to write, and you’ll be reminded with push notifications.

We hope this encourages a regular blogging habit! We’d love to hear your feedback. Reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support.