Build a Blogging Habit with Reminders in Your WordPress App

Meet your posting goals on your site with this new feature in the iOS and Android apps.

July 13, 2021

Giorgio Ruscigno

Writing regularly on your blog both improves your writing skills and engages the readers that visit your site. The more you write, the better — you can meet your posting goals while also building an online audience that keeps coming back for more.

But to keep up a good habit, sometimes you need a nudge. So, we’ve added Blogging Reminders to the WordPress mobile apps to help keep you on track.

Choose the days you prefer to blog, and a push notification will remind you to write your post.

You’ll see a promotion for this new feature in your app, available from version 17.7. You can set it up as follows: 

  • Go to the My Site tab.
  • Scroll down and tap on Site Settings.
  • You’ll see Blogging Reminders under General.
  • Select the days you want to write, and you’ll be reminded with push notifications.

We hope this encourages a regular blogging habit! We’d love to hear your feedback. Reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support.

37 Comments

  1. Joy Jul 13th at 6:21 pm

    I like this (:

    Like

  2. ladonnacontenta Jul 13th at 7:41 pm

    I tried to use the setting and followed the instructions provided but I’m not finding blog reminder under general

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Richard Morrison Jul 13th at 7:58 pm

    What a great feature for someone like me who forgets to blog consistently. This is going to be fun!! Great work!

    Liked by 3 people

  4. @SylviaHubbard1 Jul 13th at 9:28 pm

    i’m looking and i’m not seeing it. is there an update on my site needed? I went to General Tab under settings and nothing … super duper sad

    Liked by 1 person

    • Giorgio Ruscigno Jul 13th at 9:37 pm

      Hey there, the feature requires to update the app to the latest version, 17.7. Please check for the update on the App Store or Play store. In case it’s not there yet, it will be available in the upcoming days.

      Like

  5. Faith B Jul 13th at 9:35 pm

    Wow… great

    Like

  6. SueW Jul 13th at 9:40 pm

    I don’t need a reminder to write blog posts, but I like to keep abreast of updates and test them out. I couldn’t find the link under the General tab either.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. susanbassmarcus1 Jul 14th at 2:14 am

    No ‘blogging reminders’ available in my settings.

    On Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 14:18 The WordPress.com Blog wrote:

    > Giorgio Ruscigno posted: ” Writing regularly on your blog both improves > your writing skills and engages the readers that visit your site. The more > you write, the better — you can meet your posting goals while also building > an online audience that keeps coming back for more. But” >

    Like

    • Giorgio Ruscigno Jul 14th at 4:33 am

      Hey there, the feature is available on the latest release, 17.7. Please make sure to update the app, thank you!

      Like

  8. Michael Brooks | Website Developer/Blogger Jul 14th at 4:18 am

    This is a fantastic update! I do wish you could pick a time for the reminders though but it is a great start.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. kainatqadir Jul 14th at 5:44 am

    Amazing

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Kaycee Jul 14th at 6:36 am

    Nice.. I should try this

    Liked by 2 people

  11. unendingch016991 Jul 14th at 7:53 am

    This is good

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Teye-wayo Zachariah Jul 14th at 11:22 am

    Thanks you sir

    Liked by 1 person

  13. reulove Jul 14th at 2:54 pm

    Interesting

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Vansh Tiwari Jul 14th at 4:08 pm

    Looks good!

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Duke Miller Jul 14th at 6:39 pm

    Yes, writing every day helps one’s writing, but it also helps WorldPress in content creation. Member success and WordPress success are inexorably tied together, for better or worse, sort of like a marriage. Thanks. Duke

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Oludare Suulola Jul 14th at 7:40 pm

    I hope I would be able to do this even though my internet access is not always certain.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. ladonnacontenta Jul 14th at 8:41 pm

    I’m at 17.6 so how do I upgrade?

    Liked by 3 people

  18. Amadi Frankline Jul 15th at 5:22 am

    Nice one 👌

    Like

  19. Pawan Gautam Jul 15th at 7:58 am

    Best

    Like

  20. josie9090 Jul 15th at 8:50 am

    This is really useful. Many thanks.

    Liked by 1 person

  21. sadra676767 Jul 15th at 9:46 am

    perfect

    Like

  22. Michael. S Jul 15th at 10:52 am

    Nice update, I really love the addition of reminders

    Like

  23. Shubhangi Tiwari Jul 16th at 12:29 pm

    amazing

    Like

