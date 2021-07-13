Build a Blogging Habit with Reminders in Your WordPress App
Meet your posting goals on your site with this new feature in the iOS and Android apps.
Writing regularly on your blog both improves your writing skills and engages the readers that visit your site. The more you write, the better — you can meet your posting goals while also building an online audience that keeps coming back for more.
But to keep up a good habit, sometimes you need a nudge. So, we’ve added Blogging Reminders to the WordPress mobile apps to help keep you on track.
Choose the days you prefer to blog, and a push notification will remind you to write your post.
You’ll see a promotion for this new feature in your app, available from version 17.7. You can set it up as follows:
- Go to the My Site tab.
- Scroll down and tap on Site Settings.
- You’ll see Blogging Reminders under General.
- Select the days you want to write, and you’ll be reminded with push notifications.
We hope this encourages a regular blogging habit! We’d love to hear your feedback. Reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support.
I like this (:
I tried to use the setting and followed the instructions provided but I’m not finding blog reminder under general
Have you updated the app? You should be on 17.7 now.
Where a how do I check/do that? Can’t find any app options or what version I’m using
Hey there, from the My Site tab, tap on the avatar in the top-right corner, then select “App Settings”, then scroll to find the about section and tap on it: this will have a variety of info, including the app version.
Giorgio couldn’t have said it better. I hope his reply helps you.
What a great feature for someone like me who forgets to blog consistently. This is going to be fun!! Great work!
i’m looking and i’m not seeing it. is there an update on my site needed? I went to General Tab under settings and nothing … super duper sad
Hey there, the feature requires to update the app to the latest version, 17.7. Please check for the update on the App Store or Play store. In case it’s not there yet, it will be available in the upcoming days.
Wow… great
I don’t need a reminder to write blog posts, but I like to keep abreast of updates and test them out. I couldn’t find the link under the General tab either.
Hello there, in order to see the new feature, please make sure to update to the latest release, 17.7, thank you!!
That must be the speediest reply ever from WordPress 😂 Thank you, Giorgio.
No ‘blogging reminders’ available in my settings.
Hey there, the feature is available on the latest release, 17.7. Please make sure to update the app, thank you!
This is a fantastic update! I do wish you could pick a time for the reminders though but it is a great start.
Thank you! Time selection will be available in a future update, stay tuned!
That’s awesome, I look forward to receiving that update in the future. 😊
Amazing
Nice.. I should try this
This is good
Thanks you sir
Interesting
Looks good!
Yes, writing every day helps one’s writing, but it also helps WorldPress in content creation. Member success and WordPress success are inexorably tied together, for better or worse, sort of like a marriage. Thanks. Duke
I hope I would be able to do this even though my internet access is not always certain.
Hey there, internet connection issues would not interfere with this feature.
I’m at 17.6 so how do I upgrade?
Please try to see if it’s available in the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android). If not, it will be available soon, in the upcoming days.
I googled it and it gave me specific instructions, thanks!
Nice one 👌
Best
This is really useful. Many thanks.
Yea really
perfect
Nice update, I really love the addition of reminders
amazing
