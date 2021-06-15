Let’s Celebrate Pride by Supporting Nonprofits

For Pride this year, we’re highlighting queer nonprofits and charities. It’s more important than ever to support the queer community and raise awareness for those who do so all year round, long after the rainbow flags come down.

It’s Pride month; perhaps you’ve noticed from the rainbows all over everything?

A most unusual Pride month it is, too — the familiar sights of parades were missing last year, and those happening this year are somewhat cautious by comparison to years past. The representation and visibility that Pride was conceived to address has been obscured by the pandemic, and the queer community, though strong and passionate, has seen quite enough historical isolation already.

To make matters worse, the redoubled attacks over the last year on the queer community’s rights, especially the direct lobbying against trans rights in the UK and US, have made it clear that the vulnerability all humans faced during 2020 hasn’t really ended for many of those in the queer and trans communities; while we’re slowly putting the pandemic behind us, the disease of discrimination still infects far too much of humankind.

While allying with the queer community is a noble intent, the nonprofits, charities and organizations that make up the core of the queer community’s ongoing battle for equal rights have been taking much of the strain through this pandemic.

This year, we’re taking a constructive approach to Pride by celebrating and highlighting the work of important queer organizations, charities, and nonprofits tirelessly working to ensure the queer community is respected and protected through these turbulent times. To uplift and support a community, it’s important to uplift those who already do so, and who continue to do so all year round, long after the rainbow flags come down again.

We invite everyone, queer and ally alike, to support these critical organizations in the work they do. If you’re unsure where to start, take some time to visit a few of their websites and get a sense of what they do, follow them on social media and reshare the information they post, and please take heed of volunteering and direct donation opportunities to support their work, too!

Stonewall UK An internationally-reaching queer and trans rights organization, advocating for the rights of the queer community and providing frameworks for equitable employment and treatment of queer and trans people. #standforstonewall stonewall.org.uk

Out In Tech The world’s largest nonprofit community of LGBTQ+ tech leaders, creating opportunities for members to advance their careers, grow their networks, and leverage tech for social change. outintech.com

Translifeline A grassroots hotline and microgrants nonprofit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis — for the trans community, by the trans community. translifeline.org

GLSEN Every day GLSEN works to ensure that LGBTQ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment. glsen.org

The Trevor Project The leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people under 25. thetrevorproject.org

National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition The only social justice organization led by black trans people to collectively address the inequities faced in the black transgender human experience. blacktrans.org

Gendered Intelligence A trans-led and trans-involving grassroots organization with a wealth of lived experience, community connections of many kinds, and a depth and breadth of trans community knowledge that is second to none. genderedintelligence.co.uk

GaymerX GaymerX is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ people and culture in the world of gaming, with a focus on video games. gaymerx.org

It Gets Better Project The It Gets Better Project’s mission is to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe. itgetsbetter.org

Mermaids Mermaids has been supporting transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse children, young people, and their families since 1995. mermaidsuk.org.uk

Black and Pink Black & Pink coordinates a nationwide pen pal program in which we match incarcerated LGBTQIA2S+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS with pen pals who correspond, build relationships, and participate in harm reduction and affirmation. blackandpinkpenpals.org

Lambda Legal A national organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people, and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education, and public policy work. lambdalegal.org

GLAAD GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. glaad.org