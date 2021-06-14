Day One, the Journaling App, Joins Automattic

June 14, 2021

Eli Budelli

We’re excited to welcome Day One to the Automattic team. Day One is a private journaling app that makes writing for yourself a simple pleasure. A beautifully designed user experience has earned the app prestigious awards including App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year, and the Apple Design Award, along with high praise from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, Wired, and more.

Share what matters most to you

While WordPress.com and Tumblr have you covered for sharing your thoughts with the world, journaling with Day One is just for you. In fact, privacy is at the heart of Day One, thanks to the full end-to-end encryption applied to every entry, in every journal.

That doesn’t mean that everything you journal has to stay private, though. When you want to share specific entries – or even entire journals with the world – you can expect seamless integrations with both WordPress.com and Tumblr to do just that. On the flip side of that, importing your favorite content from WordPress.com and Tumblr into Day One is on the near-term roadmap. 

If you decide you’d like a wider readership still, Day One journals can be published as beautiful hardcopy books to savor, gift, or thumb through on a rainy day.

Start journaling with Day One

Journaling is one of those great habits that can change your life. It reminds you of where you’ve been and helps you figure out where you’re going. Join the more than 15 million people that have downloaded Day One from all over the world – Day One is free to use and available on iPhone/iPad/Watch, Mac, Android, and Browser Extensions. 

A beautiful journaling experience

As part of Automattic, Day One will continue to create beautifully designed and innovative experiences with features that include: 

  • End-to-end encrypted cloud sync
  • Rich text formatting with markdown
  • Daily prompts
  • Journaling templates
  • Instagram Importer
  • Audio recording with dictation
  • Journal via email or text messaging
  • Location history
  • Physical book printing

Day One will remain under the leadership of Paul Mayne, Founder and CEO.

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 84,079,402 other followers

38 Comments

  1. Vansh Tiwari Jun 14th at 7:44 pm

    Day one app sounds good to use! I will try it out some day.

    Liked by 7 people

  2. David Bennett Jun 14th at 8:26 pm

    Which ‘cloud’ were the entries backed up to before Automattic acquired Day One? (I have been using the Premium version for a few years and I can’t recall which Cloud it was before.)

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Sam "Goldie" Kirk Jun 14th at 8:43 pm

    It would make sense if this was somewhat integrated with WP. Otherwise, this is just an ad, which I’m not sure if it belongs here… Disappointing.

    Liked by 3 people

  4. theycallmetater Jun 14th at 9:23 pm

    Interesting, I just downloaded the app recently. Still trying to get in the habit of using it

    Liked by 5 people

  5. Zakia Attia Jun 14th at 10:18 pm

    great information. Waiting for updates.

    Liked by 4 people

  6. João Trindade Jun 14th at 10:31 pm

    That’s some exciting news! I’m not sure if you are able to answer this, but do the Day One team plan to improve their Android app? It works well enough as it is, but it doesn’t have (and never had) feature parity with the iOS app, so it’s missing a few features. Whatever the case, I hope the acquisition can make Day One even better.

    Liked by 7 people

  7. Aaron M. Bielert Jun 14th at 10:53 pm

    Is the app free now or are there still In-App Purchases for premium like device syncing???

    Liked by 2 people

  8. firozibrahim Jun 15th at 2:01 am

    Thank you

    On Tue, 15 Jun, 2021, 01:33 The WordPress.com Blog, wrote:

    > Eli Budelli posted: ” We’re excited to welcome Day One to the Automattic > team. Day One is a private journaling app that makes writing for yourself a > simple pleasure. A beautifully designed user experience has earned the app > prestigious awards including App Store Editor’s Choi” >

    Liked by 4 people

  9. Muhammad Fahmi Lubis Jun 15th at 4:02 am

    Please make DayOne a better experience for Android users. I had high hopes but it turned me off because it wasn’t as beautiful as the iOS counterpart.

    Like

  10. Poorvi Jun 15th at 4:43 am

    This is interesting! I will sure try it… thanks.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Iqbal Jun 15th at 4:48 am

    Hi, I read from one of the comments here about on which cloud DayOne was hosted before it was acquired by Automattic. I have a question, what about WordPress.com, which cloud provider used to host WordPress.com, is it hosted on private AWS? Thanks.

    Like

  12. ThinkTalk Jun 15th at 6:51 am

    Downloaded the app and familiarizing myself with it. Congrats to WP on the acquisition.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Vedant Khanduja Jun 15th at 8:26 am

    Have used Day One for most of my journaling in the last year, it’s great. The only thing I miss is being able to use it on my Windows computer. I hope WordPress brings that soon.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. गाउशहर को खबर Jun 15th at 9:47 am

    thanks for imformation .i waiting for update 😍🙏

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Hazel @ Pixie Dust Words Jun 15th at 11:16 am

    I’ve been using Day One since 2012! Definitely my favorite private blogging app! So excited to hear they’ve teamed up with WP!

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Terry Jun 15th at 11:20 am

    I’ve used the Day One app for years and love it. It’s exciting to learn the new capabilities.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Thiago Jun 15th at 11:54 am

    Can we expect some kind of integration with P2? I think the two tools together can help a lot in local journalism.

    Like

  18. Thiago Jun 15th at 12:04 pm

    Only works with Apple devices? Do you have a notebook version?

    Like

  19. oa90 Jun 15th at 12:22 pm

    Could we get a Windows 10 app please? Windows has over a billion users, while Mac has around 60 million. A browser extension isn’t ideal in a lot of situations. Thanks!

    Liked by 1 person

  20. JL Jun 15th at 6:13 pm

    Hi there.

    I have been using Day One for practically the whole decade since it exists. I have +5000 entries covering the lives of my 3 daughters with photos, videos (originally unlisted YouTube links, then embedded videos) and audio.

    There is not much I would ask Day One to have that it doesn’t do already… but shared journals would be my number one request! This would allow me to share the journal with my daughters, allow them to read it and continue writing in it once they become adults.

    Day One is one of the most incredible pieces of software ever created! Many thanks and all the best to Paul and the team from here onwards!

    Liked by 2 people

  21. Tia Jun 16th at 7:08 am

    I used to use Day one journal before I found ‘Journey’ and stuck to it. I’ll definitely go check it out again.

    Liked by 1 person

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: