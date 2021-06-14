Day One, the Journaling App, Joins Automattic
We’re excited to welcome Day One to the Automattic team. Day One is a private journaling app that makes writing for yourself a simple pleasure. A beautifully designed user experience has earned the app prestigious awards including App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year, and the Apple Design Award, along with high praise from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, Wired, and more.
Share what matters most to you
While WordPress.com and Tumblr have you covered for sharing your thoughts with the world, journaling with Day One is just for you. In fact, privacy is at the heart of Day One, thanks to the full end-to-end encryption applied to every entry, in every journal.
That doesn’t mean that everything you journal has to stay private, though. When you want to share specific entries – or even entire journals with the world – you can expect seamless integrations with both WordPress.com and Tumblr to do just that. On the flip side of that, importing your favorite content from WordPress.com and Tumblr into Day One is on the near-term roadmap.
If you decide you’d like a wider readership still, Day One journals can be published as beautiful hardcopy books to savor, gift, or thumb through on a rainy day.
Start journaling with Day One
Journaling is one of those great habits that can change your life. It reminds you of where you’ve been and helps you figure out where you’re going. Join the more than 15 million people that have downloaded Day One from all over the world – Day One is free to use and available on iPhone/iPad/Watch, Mac, Android, and Browser Extensions.
A beautiful journaling experience
As part of Automattic, Day One will continue to create beautifully designed and innovative experiences with features that include:
- End-to-end encrypted cloud sync
- Rich text formatting with markdown
- Daily prompts
- Journaling templates
- Instagram Importer
- Audio recording with dictation
- Journal via email or text messaging
- Location history
- Physical book printing
Day One will remain under the leadership of Paul Mayne, Founder and CEO.
38 Comments
Day one app sounds good to use! I will try it out some day.
Which ‘cloud’ were the entries backed up to before Automattic acquired Day One? (I have been using the Premium version for a few years and I can’t recall which Cloud it was before.)
That’s Day One’s private hosting on AWS.
It would make sense if this was somewhat integrated with WP. Otherwise, this is just an ad, which I’m not sure if it belongs here… Disappointing.
We are indeed planning to work on integrations DayOne↔️WordPress.com, stay tuned!
DayOne↔️WordPress would be fantastic! Looking forward to what you come up with. Welcome to the team!
Count me as excited.
It’s good to see talented souls work together to create something better than either of them could create apart. We look forward to what comes next!
Interesting, I just downloaded the app recently. Still trying to get in the habit of using it
great information. Waiting for updates.
That’s some exciting news! I’m not sure if you are able to answer this, but do the Day One team plan to improve their Android app? It works well enough as it is, but it doesn’t have (and never had) feature parity with the iOS app, so it’s missing a few features. Whatever the case, I hope the acquisition can make Day One even better.
Yes, bringing the Android app to parity with iOS is one of our top priorities for the next few months.
Wow! What’s not to like about this news?!
Journalism is best work in world ,Journalism requires a lot of knowledge and courage, hard work is also required, writing capacity, technical knowledge
💙
Is the app free now or are there still In-App Purchases for premium like device syncing???
We are maintaining the existing premium model for the time being.
Thank you
Please make DayOne a better experience for Android users. I had high hopes but it turned me off because it wasn’t as beautiful as the iOS counterpart.
Definitely, that’s one of the first things we are going to be working on.
This is interesting! I will sure try it… thanks.
Hi, I read from one of the comments here about on which cloud DayOne was hosted before it was acquired by Automattic. I have a question, what about WordPress.com, which cloud provider used to host WordPress.com, is it hosted on private AWS? Thanks.
WordPress.com is hosted on Automattic’s data centers.
Downloaded the app and familiarizing myself with it. Congrats to WP on the acquisition.
Have used Day One for most of my journaling in the last year, it’s great. The only thing I miss is being able to use it on my Windows computer. I hope WordPress brings that soon.
Definitely, it’s on he list!
thanks for imformation .i waiting for update 😍🙏
I’ve been using Day One since 2012! Definitely my favorite private blogging app! So excited to hear they’ve teamed up with WP!
I’ve used the Day One app for years and love it. It’s exciting to learn the new capabilities.
Can we expect some kind of integration with P2? I think the two tools together can help a lot in local journalism.
That would be really interesting indeed, and something we’ll consider in the future.
Only works with Apple devices? Do you have a notebook version?
We curently have an Android version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dayoneapp.dayone&hl=en and we’ll look into expanding to more platforms in the future.
Could we get a Windows 10 app please? Windows has over a billion users, while Mac has around 60 million. A browser extension isn’t ideal in a lot of situations. Thanks!
Yes, we’ll look into expanding to more platforms in the near future.
Hi there.
I have been using Day One for practically the whole decade since it exists. I have +5000 entries covering the lives of my 3 daughters with photos, videos (originally unlisted YouTube links, then embedded videos) and audio.
There is not much I would ask Day One to have that it doesn’t do already… but shared journals would be my number one request! This would allow me to share the journal with my daughters, allow them to read it and continue writing in it once they become adults.
Day One is one of the most incredible pieces of software ever created! Many thanks and all the best to Paul and the team from here onwards!
Thank you for the kind words. While I don’t have an ETA for shared journals I can confirm it’s in the roadmap, stay tuned.
I used to use Day one journal before I found ‘Journey’ and stuck to it. I’ll definitely go check it out again.
