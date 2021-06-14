Day One, the Journaling App, Joins Automattic

We’re excited to welcome Day One to the Automattic team. Day One is a private journaling app that makes writing for yourself a simple pleasure. A beautifully designed user experience has earned the app prestigious awards including App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year, and the Apple Design Award, along with high praise from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time, Wired, and more.

Share what matters most to you

While WordPress.com and Tumblr have you covered for sharing your thoughts with the world, journaling with Day One is just for you. In fact, privacy is at the heart of Day One, thanks to the full end-to-end encryption applied to every entry, in every journal.

That doesn’t mean that everything you journal has to stay private, though. When you want to share specific entries – or even entire journals with the world – you can expect seamless integrations with both WordPress.com and Tumblr to do just that. On the flip side of that, importing your favorite content from WordPress.com and Tumblr into Day One is on the near-term roadmap.

If you decide you’d like a wider readership still, Day One journals can be published as beautiful hardcopy books to savor, gift, or thumb through on a rainy day.

Start journaling with Day One

Journaling is one of those great habits that can change your life. It reminds you of where you’ve been and helps you figure out where you’re going. Join the more than 15 million people that have downloaded Day One from all over the world – Day One is free to use and available on iPhone/iPad/Watch, Mac, Android, and Browser Extensions.

A beautiful journaling experience

As part of Automattic, Day One will continue to create beautifully designed and innovative experiences with features that include:

End-to-end encrypted cloud sync

Rich text formatting with markdown

Daily prompts

Journaling templates

Instagram Importer

Audio recording with dictation

Journal via email or text messaging

Location history

Physical book printing

Day One will remain under the leadership of Paul Mayne, Founder and CEO.