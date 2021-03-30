WordPress.com Design Update for a More Intuitive Experience

As technology products grow, it’s important to evolve. We’ve updated WordPress.com’s interface to make it more coherent and logical, allowing everyone to use it more intuitively.

March 30, 2021

Austin Lau

We’re excited to tell you more about WordPress.com’s new navigation experience. The update makes managing your entire site more intuitive and creates consistency across all parts of WordPress.com. This update also allows you all to take advantage of the wider WordPress open source community, creating the same admin menu as WordPress.org that you see referenced in lots of documentation and tutorials.

As we continue to grow, we’ve heard that navigating WordPress.com could be confusing because of different sidebars layouts, menus, etc. We listened to your feedback and ran usability tests on new designs to improve the experience.  

Updated Sidebar Menu Design in WordPress.com

This design update combines sidebars and menus that were mismatched and streamlines them into one dashboard that’s consistent for everyone.

For many of you, there will be little to no change in how you use WordPress.com. For those of you who access advanced features, you can easily enable wp-admin as your default view in your Account Settings. We’re surfacing most menu items from third-party plugins and themes by default. You can learn more about interface and account settings here.

While you’re in Account Settings, give your WordPress.com interface a new color scheme. You can now choose a color for your dashboard.

Thanks for the continued feedback to make WordPress.com more intuitive to use for all. And we’re not done yet – we’ll continue to listen and evolve as WordPress.com grows. Happy WordPressing!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 81,963,727 other followers

26 Comments

  1. David Boles Mar 30th at 5:02 pm

    This update is slick and clean. I’m old school. I have always preferred the ugly backend Admin interface; and now I still have it, but beautified, and still functional, and with all my mechanical levers still in place! Thank you!

    Liked by 2 people

  2. slapshtickwithatwist Mar 30th at 5:04 pm

    I absolutely do not like the new format.

    Liked by 5 people

  3. Frames of Life Blog Mar 30th at 5:09 pm

    Thanks for the update!

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Maya Mar 30th at 5:14 pm

    Love the new site updates!! I can see everything in one place now!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. ashleyleia Mar 30th at 5:15 pm

    What new navigation experience? I’m being forced to use wp-admin even though I haven’t toggled it on.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Austin Lau Mar 30th at 5:49 pm

      The toggle turns on wp-admin advanced controls but there isn’t a toggle to turn on the new navigation experience. If you go into your account settings (https://wordpress.com/me/account), you can confirm whether it is toggled off but your default view when you login to your WordPress.com account should be this updated experience. If not, please do let us know.

      Liked by 2 people

      • ashleyleia Mar 30th at 10:04 pm

        It’s defaulting my posts and pages to show as the wp-admin view, and the only way I seem to be able to get the calypso view if I manually type in the URL wordpress.com/posts/mentalhealthathome.org

        Like

        • Austin Lau Mar 30th at 10:44 pm

          Some sites require you to input that full URL in order to get the “non wp-admin” view and after looking at your site, this will be the case for you. So in the meantime, please bookmark that URL as it’s going to be the best way to get that view you want for your posts and pages.

          Like

  6. muhammad yaqoob Mar 30th at 5:46 pm

    wow amazing

    Liked by 1 person

  7. nadinedelepouve Mar 30th at 5:54 pm

    Bonjour, C’est un peu compliqué ! Could I have your explanations in French ? For example, I can’t find “edition classique” as bloc when I write an article ! Thank you !

    Liked by 1 person

    • Austin Lau Mar 30th at 6:17 pm

      Bonjour. This is not a block but an automatic update to the WordPress.com interface and experience. If you want to turn on (or off) wp-admin advanced controls, that is done through your account settings. You can go to https://wordpress.com/me/account (Réglages du compte) and change between wp-admin being on and off where it says “Apparence du tableau de bord.”

      Liked by 2 people

  8. Aditya Rana Mar 30th at 5:57 pm

    But some themes have no showing images

    Liked by 1 person

    • Austin Lau Mar 30th at 6:34 pm

      Hi! Can you please tell us more about what you mean – which images?

      Like

      • Aditya Rana Mar 30th at 6:53 pm

        Hey respected austin Visit my website u can check gofufa.org i dont know why my content pic is not showing u can check it whats the error

        Liked by 1 person

        • Austin Lau Mar 30th at 7:48 pm

          Thanks for sharing this. Your site, gofufa.org, is not hosted with WordPress.com, so the interface update here will not impact it. It looks like potentially an issue with media storage? You should double-check with your web host and they can better help you out!

          Liked by 1 person

          • Aditya Rana Mar 30th at 7:55 pm

            Thanx austin my friend i understan i hosted with 1 & 1 ionos thanx for the information you give me idea and solve my problem

            Like

  9. Shari Eberts Mar 30th at 6:00 pm

    This makes it much harder to use! Specifically if I want to have AMP set on standard (which I always did), my logo now covers much of the page when I am trying to write a post. This is not good.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Austin Lau Mar 30th at 6:20 pm

      Thanks for letting us know about this, Shari. The team is working on a fix for this “Standard” setting issue. In the meantime, you can set AMP to “Transitional” and that should solve the issue.

      Like

  10. Jana Bouc Mar 30th at 6:13 pm

    Is this PC only or iOS as well?

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Aashwinshanker Mar 30th at 7:20 pm

    I’m from Gen. Z. I’ve been using social media from the past 12-13 years or so… but nothing is more satisfying for me than posting a blog on WordPress.

    Like

  12. itsonepeter3 Mar 30th at 7:24 pm

    Thanks for the update

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Charlene Latimer Mar 30th at 10:07 pm

    Everything is much easier

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Nilzeitung Mar 30th at 10:26 pm

    vielen dank !!!!!!!!!!(((*L*))))))

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Ab Mar 30th at 11:05 pm

    Always appreciate the updates. Your website and platform is very user friendly!

    Like

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: