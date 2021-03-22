Introducing new Stats widgets for iPhone
You may already know that WordPress mobile apps are the easiest way to manage your WordPress site any time, anywhere. Helpful features in the apps include our Stats widgets, which make it simple to keep an eye on your site’s activity without even opening the app. We recently rebuilt our widgets for iOS 14, and we’re happy to announce that they’re available now in WordPress 16.9.
Now, your WordPress Stats can live right on your iPhone or iPad’s home screen, always visible and up to date when you unlock your device. With one tap, the widgets will open WordPress straight to the Stats page for your site. They are available in a variety of sizes, from small ones that give you a bite-sized piece of information at a glance, to large ones that give you a comprehensive look at your site activity.
The Today widget focuses on the most up to date information: how many views, visitors, likes, and comments has your site received today? This Week lets you compare your daily stats from the past week to see the rise and fall of your site’s activity. All Time shows the total number of views, visitors, and posts on your site as well as the views from your best day ever.
If you have multiple WordPress sites, you can edit a widget after placing it on your home screen to choose which site’s stats you want it to display. You can even mix and match multiple widgets to create a dashboard that shows you how all your sites are doing at once.
The new widgets are available for WordPress.com sites as well as WordPress sites using Jetpack. Once you’ve updated to the latest version of WordPress on your device, you can use these instructions to add a widget to your home screen. Your device must be running iOS 14.0 or higher to use the new widgets. If you use an Android phone, widgets are available there, too.
We hope our new widgets make it even easier to keep up with your site’s activity. We’re always thinking about how we can make the apps more useful for you. What other kinds of widgets would you like to see in WordPress? Let us know in the comments!
10 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
I think my blog posts have gotten better since I stopped looking at the statistics.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Stats are the bones of your blog. Everything you write, everything you muscle, either hangs or falls on that popularity metric. I am grateful to have such easy access to the skeleton of my blogs. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
How can we see who all have visited our website of WordPress ? Like who are they who visited!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can view all about your site’s visitors using our Stats feature, including referrers, search engine terms, locations, and more! Find out more on our Stats support pages.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Added the new weekly stats iPhone widget. Nice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We’re always thinking about how we can make the apps more useful for you.” I think the biggest item on my phone app wishlist is the ability to switch accounts. 🙂 /fingerscrossed
LikeLike
Thank you for your suggestion! I’ll pass it on to the team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interessante.
LikeLike
The idea is beautiful, I will get help to be able to follow the movements of the blog.
LikeLike
Awesome, thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person