Introducing new Stats widgets for iPhone

March 22, 2021

Matt Miklic

You may already know that WordPress mobile apps are the easiest way to manage your WordPress site any time, anywhere.  Helpful features in the apps include our Stats widgets, which make it simple to keep an eye on your site’s activity without even opening the app. We recently rebuilt our widgets for iOS 14, and we’re happy to announce that they’re available now in WordPress 16.9.

Now, your WordPress Stats can live right on your iPhone or iPad’s home screen, always visible and up to date when you unlock your device. With one tap, the widgets will open WordPress straight to the Stats page for your site. They are available in a variety of sizes, from small ones that give you a bite-sized piece of information at a glance, to large ones that give you a comprehensive look at your site activity. 

Three types of widgets are available: Today, This Week, and All Time.

The Today widget focuses on the most up to date information: how many views, visitors, likes, and comments has your site received today? This Week lets you compare your daily stats from the past week to see the rise and fall of your site’s activity. All Time shows the total number of views, visitors, and posts on your site as well as the views from your best day ever. 

If you have multiple WordPress sites, you can edit a widget after placing it on your home screen to choose which site’s stats you want it to display. You can even mix and match multiple widgets to create a dashboard that shows you how all your sites are doing at once.

Widgets adapt to Dark Mode when it is enabled on your device.

The new widgets are available for WordPress.com sites as well as WordPress sites using Jetpack. Once you’ve updated to the latest version of WordPress on your device, you can use these instructions to add a widget to your home screen. Your device must be running iOS 14.0 or higher to use the new widgets. If you use an Android phone, widgets are available there, too.

We hope our new widgets make it even easier to keep up with your site’s activity. We’re always thinking about how we can make the apps more useful for you. What other kinds of widgets would you like to see in WordPress? Let us know in the comments!

10 Comments

  1. Andreas Moser Mar 22nd at 12:34 pm

    I think my blog posts have gotten better since I stopped looking at the statistics.

    Liked by 9 people

  2. David Boles Mar 22nd at 1:49 pm

    Stats are the bones of your blog. Everything you write, everything you muscle, either hangs or falls on that popularity metric. I am grateful to have such easy access to the skeleton of my blogs. Thank you!

    Liked by 4 people

  3. booksandmuses Mar 22nd at 3:28 pm

    How can we see who all have visited our website of WordPress ? Like who are they who visited!

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Rancheros de Santa Fe Mar 22nd at 4:10 pm

    Added the new weekly stats iPhone widget. Nice!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. JenT Mar 22nd at 6:29 pm

    “We’re always thinking about how we can make the apps more useful for you.” I think the biggest item on my phone app wishlist is the ability to switch accounts. 🙂 /fingerscrossed

    Like

  6. Chiro SaluS Mar 22nd at 7:07 pm

    Interessante.

    Like

  7. vittynablog Mar 22nd at 9:05 pm

    The idea is beautiful, I will get help to be able to follow the movements of the blog.

    Like

  8. brandonlee1721 Mar 23rd at 5:45 am

    Awesome, thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

