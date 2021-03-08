Introducing WordPress Stories: A New Way to Engage Your Audience

Interested in a new way to create and publish engaging content on your WordPress site? Today, we’re unveiling our new Stories feature, now available in the WordPress apps.

Since the early days of Snapchat, which made the format so popular, Stories have become a powerful way to engage audiences on social media. Today, over 500 million Instagram accounts use Stories every day. Now, you can publish Stories on your website — a place where you truly own your own content.

With Stories, you can combine photos, videos, and text to create an engaging, tappable, full-screen slideshow that your visitors will love. You can conveniently publish Stories from your phone, giving you more ways to keep your site fresh and optimized for your increasingly mobile audience.

Stories are the perfect format for: 

  • Step-by-step guides 
  • Recipes and cooking tutorials
  • Updates on your DIY or art projects
  • A behind-the-scenes look at your latest product

The Stories you know, but better

WordPress Stories are different in a few ways. 

Stories are published on your site as a blog post, which means they can be viewed, liked, and commented on by your site visitors, just like any other blog post. Your Stories have a permanent URL that can be shared and linked to from other platforms. And if you’re using the Publicize feature on your WordPress site, your Story can automatically be shared with your social media fans and followers, expanding the reach of your content. 

We know it takes a lot of effort to create great content. Unlike the Stories you’re familiar with on other social platforms, Stories on your WordPress site won’t disappear after 24 hours! This means you can edit or add to your Stories long after you first publish them. 

Ready to try it out? 

You can start using Stories on your site today with the free WordPress app for Android or iOS. The Stories feature will be available for iPad and in the desktop block editor in the near future. 

For a detailed, step-by-step guide, visit the Story Block support page.

12 Comments

  1. alexmorgen Mar 8th at 5:34 pm

    Wow that’s awesome.

  2. avastzumac Mar 8th at 5:51 pm

    Amazing, I would really love to try out these today.

  3. Hope found in M.E. Mar 8th at 6:45 pm

    Ooh, this is exciting. Looking forward to giving it a go!

  4. Blender Fox Mar 8th at 8:01 pm

    If you could cross post your story to Instagram and Facebook/Pages that would even better.

    • Nitin Mar 8th at 9:17 pm

      Don’t think that’s something that can happen because Insta and FB don’t have open APIs to Stories. Do they? Best that one can do is save a story locally and post it manually. There’s already a big market for that via Canva and other such apps.

  5. sassygirl614 Mar 8th at 8:11 pm

    Thank you for making this happen!

  6. Nitin Mar 8th at 9:15 pm

    Awesome! Looking forward to new features though – right out the gate, there’s no way to do text-only posts. I know it’s counter intuitive to have text-only Stories on a text blog. But that’s just feature parity for you!

  7. mytwosentz Mar 8th at 9:38 pm

    Good deal❤❤❤❤

  8. Jkund Mar 8th at 10:05 pm

    It’ll be interesting to be able to create these from the web too!

  9. Helen @ TKC Mar 8th at 10:32 pm

    Awesome! My husband and I are in part a food blog and we share lots of recipes and snack reviews, so it will be really great to share the recipes we cook with a short-text Story version as well. Thank you, WordPress. These will definitely come in handy!

  10. RJK Mar 8th at 11:33 pm

    That is fantastic!

  11. nrk Mar 9th at 1:07 am

    I love this feature & have been using it to make title & cover art for my writings. The text feature is wonderful for this. It really has helped to add interest to my blog & just makes the presentation of my work a lot more concept-defined, well-themed & cohesive.

