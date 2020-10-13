A New Way to Publish Your Blog Posts Simultaneously as Twitter Threads
Share your entire WordPress blog post as Twitter thread–every word, image, and video will be carried over to the social media platform. It’s never been easier to amplify the reach and engagement of your content beyond WordPress.
Publishing WordPress content on Twitter just got a whole lot easier. You can already bring single Tweets or threads, also known as Tweetstorms, over from Twitter to WordPress, and now we’re bringing the process full circle. With just two extra clicks, you can transform your entire blog post into a Twitter thread. By publishing your quality content on Twitter, you can open new lines of engagement and conversation.
When you share a WordPress post as a Twitter thread, nothing is left behind: Text, images, video, and embeds will be inserted into the thread right where they’re supposed to be.
We know that Twitter threads work best without breaks and other quirks. That’s why, in building this feature, we paid special attention to formatting. If a paragraph is too long for a single Tweet, for instance, it will automatically be split into multiple Tweets. And rather than squishing as many words as possible into the first Tweet and letting the rest spill to the second one, the break will come at the end of a sentence. Also, if you have a list block in your post, it will be formatted as a list on Twitter.
To give you extra control, while you’re writing a post, we’ll show you where Tweet splits will happen. That way, you can shape how your post will appear on Twitter as you write.
How to publish a blog post as a Twitter thread
- At any time while you’re working on a post, you can click on the Jetpack icon that’s located on the far right of the header menu at the top of the page.
- If you don’t already have your Twitter account connected to your website, click “Connect an account” to allow WordPress to publish content on your Twitter feed. You can add multiple Twitter handles if you’ll be Tweeting from more than one account. You only need to connect each account once.
- Make sure the right Twitter handle is selected, write a custom message, and then choose whether you want to share a single link to your blog post or all of the post’s content as a thread.
- Hit publish! Your blog post and the Tweet or thread will be shared simultaneously. Be sure you’ve selected your Twitter account when you publish, as this is the only time you’ll be able to share your blog post as a Twitter thread.
Sharing your full blog posts on Twitter is a great way to amplify your content, increase engagement, and build an audience for your work. You most likely have a number of followers on your WordPress blog who aren’t following you on Twitter, and vice versa. This feature allows you to tap into both groups.
Connect your Twitter account to your WordPress site today, and start publishing to both platforms at the same time. Get creative, and have fun. We’re excited to see how you use this first-of-its-kind tool.
20 Comments
Love this
I thought this looked interesting. Would being on twitter be better than being on youtube?
In what way..?? Two entirely different worlds. How do we compare apples with solar flares?
They are quite different. YouTube is most certainly more video-first while Twitter shines with text and other media. Many people use both, alongside a website for that matter, to help amplify and share. So if you have a new video uploaded to YouTube, by all means share it with your followers on Twitter and embed it on your website where relevant. 🙂
thats amazing… wordpress always comes up with something good
Its a pretty good feature.
Sounds good in theory. In reality, a post of 1k words on Twitter… Hmmm.
You’ll see a warning if your thread is going to generate more than 20 tweets, and there is a hard limit of 100 tweets.
I do think it’s prudent to consider your Twitter followers when deciding whether or not to publish a post as a thread, though. Not every post needs to be a thread, just like not every Tweet needs to be blog post. 🙂
Umm… well said.
Thanks for the info on limits.
I tried to test it with an updated post and it didn’t work. Can you only share as a thread when you publish for the first time?
Yes, this only works for new posts.
How do hashtags get inserted as, without that, Twitter is useless and WordPress handles these tags differently when inserted in the text, I believe. Solution?
While we’re not currently looking at automatically converting WordPress tags to hashtags, if you write a hashtag in the text of your post, then Twitter will recognise that as a hashtag. 🙂
Thanks
Lovely
I like this very much. I tried it already, but captions of images are missing in twitter. So ‘nothing is left behind’ is not true.
Thanks for trying it out! Twitter doesn’t really have a concept of “captions” to associate with images. We do publish your image alt text to Twitter, but as alt text is specifically used for improving the accessibility of images, captions aren’t usually a valid substitute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Esto es sencillamente loco!
nice…
Love this feature so much, I’m interrupting my usual blogging schedule to share it.
