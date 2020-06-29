Editing and Enhancing Images in the WordPress Apps

From cropping and rotating to drawing and adding filters, here’s a look at the latest updates to the Media Editor in your WordPress app.

The WordPress app on your Android or iOS device is your companion wherever you go. Manage your site, write and publish, and even add images to your posts — from anywhere you are. Oftentimes, the most engaging posts include visuals, like the photos you take on the go: pictures from last week’s walk, snapshots of your afternoon picnic, or portraits of the family with your puppy.

Have you ever needed to edit your images on your phone? Maybe the lighting wasn’t quite right, or the framing and composition were off. You can now make small retouches right in the WordPress app, like cropping, rotating, and even adding a filter to change the mood of your photos.

Editing photos

You now have the option to edit an image. If your photo is already in the post, tap it, then tap the icon in the top right corner and select Edit. When you’re finished editing the image, tap Done and the previous image will be replaced with the new one.

If you’re adding a new image, you can edit it before inserting it into the post. For example, add a Gallery Block, tap Add Media, and select Choose from your device. Select one or multiple photos, then in the bottom left corner, tap Edit. Edit your image, tap Insert, and that’s it!

If you’re offline, you can still add, edit, and insert new images to a post.

Making small adjustments

Need to adjust or enhance an image? You can now rotate a photo or crop the borders:

Adding a filter or drawing over an image

If you’re using the iOS app, you can apply a filter to your picture:

And if you have iOS 13 or later, you can also draw over an image, either with your finger or with your Apple Pencil:

Android users, stay tuned: these features are coming soon!

We’re thrilled about these new updates to the Media Editor! Let us know what you’d like to see in upcoming versions. We’d love to hear your feedback.