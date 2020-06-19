Expert Advice: Manage Your Site on the Go Using the WordPress Mobile Apps

Looking to learn more about the WordPress apps and the things you can do with them? Join our next expert-led webinar.

For many people, the go-to tool for updating a website is a laptop or desktop computer. Did you know, though, that the computer you carry around in your pocket has as much power as the one on your desk? The WordPress mobile apps are packed with features that make it possible to manage your site no matter where you are.



Want to become a WordPress app pro? Register for our next webinar, “WordPress Mobile: Your site. Your inspiration. Anywhere.” We’ll be sharing bite-sized tips that will transform the way you manage your site and connect with your audience.



Some of the topics we’ll cover include:

How to create a site from your phone.

Using stats on the mobile app for a deep dive into your site’s performance.

Leveraging the activity log to keep an eye on what’s going on around your site.

The recently introduced WordPress editor and the ways it has revolutionized mobile content creation.

Starter page templates and how they can jump-start your page designs.

How to use the WordPress.com Reader to find new content and expand your site’s audience.

Making the most of real-time notifications and alerts.

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. PDT | 11:00 a.m. MDT | 12:00 p.m. CDT | 1:00 p.m. EDT | 17:00 UTC

Cost: Free

Registration link

Eli Budelli and I will be your hosts — we work on the WordPress mobile apps, so you’ll be learning and sharing with the people who are crafting your mobile experiences. No previous knowledge using our mobile apps is necessary, but we recommend a basic familiarity with WordPress.com and installing the WordPress app to ensure you can make the most from the webinar. The session will cover both iOS and Android, last about 40 minutes, and conclude with a Q&A session (15-20 minutes), so start writing down any questions you may have, and bring them with you to the webinar.

Attendee slots are limited, so be sure to register early to save your seat! But if you can’t make it, we’ve got your back. A recording of the webinar will be uploaded to our YouTube channel a few days after the event.

See you then!