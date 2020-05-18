Say Hello to the WordPress Block Editor

May 18, 2020

Dave Martin

On June 1 we’ll be retiring our older WordPress.com editor and transitioning to the more recent (and more powerful) WordPress block editor. Want to know how this may affect your site and what you can expect? Read on.

If you’ve launched your WordPress.com site in the past year and a half you may have never seen our older editor and are likely already using the more recent WordPress editor. Those of you who have an older site, though, might recognize this editing experience:

We know it can be frustrating to get used to an online tool only to see it change or go away. Retiring an entire editor — the place where you publish posts and pages on WordPress.com — is not something we would ever do on a whim. What inspired us to take this decision is the positive experience site owners have had with the newer WordPress editor.

Why switch to the WordPress editor? Let us count the ways.

The WordPress block editor was released over a year and a half ago. Since then, it has improved in numerous ways thanks to thousands of enhancements and fixes  — to the point that we’re certain it offers a far superior experience compared to the older WordPress.com editor. Not sure? You can take the WordPress editor for a spin. In case you’ve never encountered it before, here are only some of the features you’ll find in the WordPress block editor that aren’t available in the older WordPress.com editor.

Over 100 content blocks for publishing virtually any type of page or post
Content blocks can be mixed and matched to customize the content of any page or post.

A growing collection of block patterns
Block patterns are simply collections of blocks pre-bundled together to form beautiful designs.

Dozens of beautiful, built-in page templates
Page templates simplify the creation of common pages within WordPress by giving you a beautiful predesigned template to get started.

Customizable styles directly within the editor
You can now customize the look and feel of your website by testing out different fonts directly within the WordPress editor.

What other options do I have?

We hope you give the WordPress editor a try — it’s been the editing experience of choice for millions since it arrived on the scene. That said, we know some of you might prefer to avoid this change. We’re offering two options for those who’d rather  stick with an older way of editing your content.

1) Use the Classic block
Within the new WordPress editor you’ll find the Classic block, which replicates the functionality of the Classic editor — that’s the editor that used to be the default until several years ago, well before we introduced the WordPress.com editor. Here’s what it looks like:

2) Opt to use the Classic editor
You also have the choice to switch to the Classic editor. Here’s what it looks like, in case you haven’t seen this one in a while (or ever):

We hope you enjoy the new WordPress editor — give it a try today to get a taste ahead of June 1!

28 Comments

Comments are closed.

  1. Rohvannyn May 18th at 11:43 pm

    I’ve tried that editor – multiple times – and find it quite frustrating. I’ll try it again. One of the biggest issues is the difficulty in managing my tags, categories and featured image.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. kathyreeves May 19th at 2:07 am

    The times I have used the block editor, I have had great difficulty in working with photos. Do you have something one can read to get a general idea of how it works. I’ve not found it very intuitive, which is frustrating when I don’t have a lot of time to work on a post.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Vishal Palli May 19th at 2:09 am

    It would be easy for me if, you provide video tutorials for operating each of the functions of the new tutorials. So that we might be able to use in a better manner. I know the New editor is simple.sometimes, while clicking to perform one task it performs something else.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Luz Alquimista May 19th at 2:14 am

    Congratulations wordpress. This is wonderful news, I am very fond of the editor Gutenberg. Thank you for bringing wordpress.com to Brazil! I love blogs.

    Like

  5. disperser May 19th at 2:52 am

    As long as I can still fire up and use the Classic Editor, I’m fine . . .

    . . . but this post is a bit confusing in that regard.

    You open with saying you’ll be retiring the old editor on June 1st.

    You then make the exaggerated claim we’ll love the block editor (I don’t know any blogger that loves it; I certainly don’t). The most asked question I get is how to fire up the Classic Editor.

    You close the post with saying we can still use the classic editor.

    What am I missing? What are you retiring on June 1st? Bottom line: are you keeping the classic editor or are you about to make many users unhappy?

    Yes, yes, I’m not supposed to ask questions here . . . but then, why post at all?

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Christine Goodnough May 19th at 3:18 am

    I’m so glad you’re leaving us the choice to use the Classic editor. For a blogger like myself doing simple posts, all those content blocks look like an unnecessary mass confusion. I’ve tried it a few times, but I can’t justify my writing with the new editor, something I’d really miss.

    Liked by 5 people

  7. Samuelito May 19th at 3:24 am

    I love the block editor. It unlocked so many new features that I now use regularly. My only problem with it is that it’s slow. It takes a huge toll on a low-resource computer. The old editor is much faster. Since most blog posts are just text, images, and URL embeds, I prefer to do most of the hard work in the old editor before changing over to the new and arranging everything as I see fit.

    Like

  8. Muskan sharma May 19th at 3:37 am

    Will the block editor have all the features in the mobile app version as well. ?

    Like

  9. Marlene Ardoin May 19th at 4:40 am

    I tried the Block editor and found it very difficult to use. With the Classic editor, I could complete my blog in 10 minutes, versus all day with the Block style. Please do not make blogging more difficult. Thank you for listening.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Moon Light God (MLG) May 19th at 5:52 am

    I like wordpress. Cause I can post what I like. But I need to write pretty design story. I want to set all paragraph like I can write in microsoft word. And it will be best if I can directly copy ftom microsoft word and paste the same position as in microsoft word.
    Even though that I like wordpress.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. SeveDB Blog May 19th at 9:53 am

    I actually do not like the new Block Editor. I guess I have no choice right?

    Like

  12. Shahrukh shaikh May 19th at 9:57 am

    Im a new blogger on your site. Thanks for informing us and for your good service.

    Like

  13. Nancy Grah May 19th at 10:40 am

    I love the block editor!

    Liked by 1 person

  14. booksfromdusktilldawn May 19th at 11:19 am

    Hi.

    I have received this e-mail today saying that I won’t be able to use the old-style system which I use after 1st June. I have about 30 scheduled posts for after that date, Are these now going to be lost?

    I have tried the new system and do not like it at all. My renewal payment is due on 26th May so I would like to if I have to somehow save these post now. There are hours of work in these!! I shall be cancelling my payment if that is so.

    Many thanks Susan Hampson Books from Dusk Till Dawn

    ________________________________

    Like

  15. quiall May 19th at 11:28 am

    I have been using the old system since 2013 and really do not wish to change. I am happy.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Dave Martin May 19th at 12:48 pm

      Thanks for being a long-time customer. The classic block offers a very similar editing experience to the older editor. I know changes in software can be disruptive and frustrating. Please reach out if there is anything we can do to help ease your transition.

      Liked by 2 people

  16. A blog with a little bit of everything! May 19th at 1:02 pm

    Hello,
    I have been using the old system too, and I really like it better than the new one. I have tried the new one and it is a little complicated for me. Do you have to change EVERYONE’S system?

    Liked by 2 people

