Say Hello to the WordPress Block Editor
On June 1 we’ll be retiring our older WordPress.com editor and transitioning to the more recent (and more powerful) WordPress block editor. Want to know how this may affect your site and what you can expect? Read on.
If you’ve launched your WordPress.com site in the past year and a half you may have never seen our older editor and are likely already using the more recent WordPress editor. Those of you who have an older site, though, might recognize this editing experience:
We know it can be frustrating to get used to an online tool only to see it change or go away. Retiring an entire editor — the place where you publish posts and pages on WordPress.com — is not something we would ever do on a whim. What inspired us to take this decision is the positive experience site owners have had with the newer WordPress editor.
Why switch to the WordPress editor? Let us count the ways.
The WordPress block editor was released over a year and a half ago. Since then, it has improved in numerous ways thanks to thousands of enhancements and fixes — to the point that we’re certain it offers a far superior experience compared to the older WordPress.com editor. Not sure? You can take the WordPress editor for a spin. In case you’ve never encountered it before, here are only some of the features you’ll find in the WordPress block editor that aren’t available in the older WordPress.com editor.
Over 100 content blocks for publishing virtually any type of page or post
Content blocks can be mixed and matched to customize the content of any page or post.
A growing collection of block patterns
Block patterns are simply collections of blocks pre-bundled together to form beautiful designs.
Dozens of beautiful, built-in page templates
Page templates simplify the creation of common pages within WordPress by giving you a beautiful predesigned template to get started.
Customizable styles directly within the editor
You can now customize the look and feel of your website by testing out different fonts directly within the WordPress editor.
What other options do I have?
We hope you give the WordPress editor a try — it’s been the editing experience of choice for millions since it arrived on the scene. That said, we know some of you might prefer to avoid this change. We’re offering two options for those who’d rather stick with an older way of editing your content.
1) Use the Classic block
Within the new WordPress editor you’ll find the Classic block, which replicates the functionality of the Classic editor — that’s the editor that used to be the default until several years ago, well before we introduced the WordPress.com editor. Here’s what it looks like:
2) Opt to use the Classic editor
You also have the choice to switch to the Classic editor. Here’s what it looks like, in case you haven’t seen this one in a while (or ever):
We hope you enjoy the new WordPress editor — give it a try today to get a taste ahead of June 1!
I’ve tried that editor – multiple times – and find it quite frustrating. I’ll try it again. One of the biggest issues is the difficulty in managing my tags, categories and featured image.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for giving it another try! Please let us know if there is anything we can help with along the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The times I have used the block editor, I have had great difficulty in working with photos. Do you have something one can read to get a general idea of how it works. I’ve not found it very intuitive, which is frustrating when I don’t have a lot of time to work on a post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please reach out to our Happiness Engineers if you are having difficulties. We’re happy to help!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be easy for me if, you provide video tutorials for operating each of the functions of the new tutorials. So that we might be able to use in a better manner. I know the New editor is simple.sometimes, while clicking to perform one task it performs something else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for calling this out. We’ve added some video tutorials related to the block editor on the My Home screen. The section looks like this: https://a.cl.ly/7Ku0loBZ
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations wordpress. This is wonderful news, I am very fond of the editor Gutenberg. Thank you for bringing wordpress.com to Brazil! I love blogs.
LikeLike
As long as I can still fire up and use the Classic Editor, I’m fine . . .
. . . but this post is a bit confusing in that regard.
You open with saying you’ll be retiring the old editor on June 1st.
You then make the exaggerated claim we’ll love the block editor (I don’t know any blogger that loves it; I certainly don’t). The most asked question I get is how to fire up the Classic Editor.
You close the post with saying we can still use the classic editor.
What am I missing? What are you retiring on June 1st? Bottom line: are you keeping the classic editor or are you about to make many users unhappy?
Yes, yes, I’m not supposed to ask questions here . . . but then, why post at all?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for asking! Sorry for the confusion. To clarify, there are currently three editors available on WP.com. The older editor that we’re retiring looks like this: https://a.cl.ly/L1u7ldwB The two editors that will remain are the block editor which looks like this: https://a.cl.ly/BluZe4w5 and the classic editor, which looks like this: https://a.cl.ly/L1u7ldNK
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so glad you’re leaving us the choice to use the Classic editor. For a blogger like myself doing simple posts, all those content blocks look like an unnecessary mass confusion. I’ve tried it a few times, but I can’t justify my writing with the new editor, something I’d really miss.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love the block editor. It unlocked so many new features that I now use regularly. My only problem with it is that it’s slow. It takes a huge toll on a low-resource computer. The old editor is much faster. Since most blog posts are just text, images, and URL embeds, I prefer to do most of the hard work in the old editor before changing over to the new and arranging everything as I see fit.
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing! We’re mindful of this and we’re continually making improvements to speed things up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will the block editor have all the features in the mobile app version as well. ?
LikeLike
The mobile app editor will remain unaffected by this change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tried the Block editor and found it very difficult to use. With the Classic editor, I could complete my blog in 10 minutes, versus all day with the Block style. Please do not make blogging more difficult. Thank you for listening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Marlene. You will still be able to use the classic editor if you prefer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like wordpress. Cause I can post what I like. But I need to write pretty design story. I want to set all paragraph like I can write in microsoft word. And it will be best if I can directly copy ftom microsoft word and paste the same position as in microsoft word.
Even though that I like wordpress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi! You should be able to copy and paste directly from Microsoft Word to the new block editor. Let us know if you have any difficulties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually do not like the new Block Editor. I guess I have no choice right?
LikeLike
At the end of this post I’ve shared how as an alternative you can use the classic editor if you prefer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im a new blogger on your site. Thanks for informing us and for your good service.
LikeLike
I love the block editor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi.
I have received this e-mail today saying that I won’t be able to use the old-style system which I use after 1st June. I have about 30 scheduled posts for after that date, Are these now going to be lost?
I have tried the new system and do not like it at all. My renewal payment is due on 26th May so I would like to if I have to somehow save these post now. There are hours of work in these!! I shall be cancelling my payment if that is so.
Many thanks Susan Hampson Books from Dusk Till Dawn
________________________________
LikeLike
Hi Susan. Your scheduled posts will not be affected. They will still go out on schedule. Your posts will not be lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been using the old system since 2013 and really do not wish to change. I am happy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for being a long-time customer. The classic block offers a very similar editing experience to the older editor. I know changes in software can be disruptive and frustrating. Please reach out if there is anything we can do to help ease your transition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello,
I have been using the old system too, and I really like it better than the new one. I have tried the new one and it is a little complicated for me. Do you have to change EVERYONE’S system?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You will still be able to use the classic editor if you prefer which looks like this: https://a.cl.ly/L1u7ldNK
LikeLiked by 3 people