Expert Advice: Get Started on Your New Website

Starting a new website can be a bit overwhelming but we’re here to help! Beginning Monday, April 20th, WordPress.com will host free, 30-minute live webinars to cover those initial questions that come up as you start to build your website. Each day will cover a different topic, all designed to give actionable advice on how to create the type of website you want.

Date: Starts April 20, 2020 and repeats daily Monday thru Friday

Weekly Schedule:

Mondays – Getting Started: Website Building 101

Tuesdays – Quick Start: Payments (Simple and Recurring)

Wednesdays – Quick Start: Blogging

Thursdays – Quick Start: WooCommerce 101

Fridays – Empezando: Construcción de Sitios Web 101

Time: 09:00 am PDT | 10:00 am CDT | 12:00 pm EDT | 16:00 UTC

Who’s Invited: New WordPress.com users and anyone interested in learning more about WordPress.com’s website capabilities.

Register Here: https://wordpress.com/webinars/

Our WordPress.com customer service team, we call them Happiness Engineers, are experts in helping new users get up and running on their new websites. Across each week of webinars we’ll cover questions about the basics of setting up your website, handling simple and recurring payments, blogging best practices, and adding in eCommerce capabilities. Come with questions as you’ll be able to submit them beforehand—in the registration form—and during the live webinar.

Everyone is welcome, even if you already have a site set up. We know you’re busy, so if you can’t make the live event, you’ll be able to watch a recording of the webinar on our YouTube channel.

Live attendance is limited, so be sure to register early. We look forward to seeing you on the webinar!