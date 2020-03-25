Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels

Expert Advice: How to Make a Great Website for Your Small Business – Webinar

In an upcoming webinar on April 2, learn tips on site design, SEO, monetization, and mobile optimization.

March 25, 2020

Marjorie

Whether you already own a small business or are exploring the idea of starting one, you’ll come away from this free, 60-minute live webinar with a wealth of actionable advice on how to maximize your digital presence.

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020
Time: 11:00 am PDT | 1:00 pm CDT | 2:00 pm EDT | 18:00 UTC
Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4215849773038/WN_at0PB64eTo2I0zJx-74g2Q
Who’s invited: Business owners, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and anyone interesting in starting a small business or side gig.

Hosts Steve Dixon and Kathryn Presner, WordPress.com Happiness Engineers, have many combined years of experience helping small-business owners create and launch successful websites. They’ll give you tips on site design, search engine optimization (SEO), monetization, and mobile optimization. You’ll be able to submit questions beforehand—in the registration form—and during the live webinar.

Everyone is welcome, even if you already have a site, and even if your site wasn’t built on WordPress.com. We know you’re busy, so if you can’t make the live event, you’ll be able to watch a recording of the webinar on our YouTube channel.

Live attendance is limited, so be sure to register early. We look forward to seeing you on the webinar!

3 Comments

  1. nmartinez1938 Mar 25th at 11:02 pm

    You didn’t indicate if there is a fee.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Stephen Amoah Mar 26th at 2:43 am

    Very useful information thanks.

    Like

