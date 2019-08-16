Why an Event Marketing Strategy Still Matters

Digital marketing may be a highly effective way to promote your small business in 2019, but an event marketing strategy is still a viable tactic that many successful businesses employ. According to the Content Marketing Institute, 56 percent of business-to-business (B2B) content marketers relied on in-person events in 2016.

Hosting business events can be a powerful way to build lasting connections with prospects and customers. Then, cross-promoting your event on your WordPress.com website and social media channels can boost engagement and attendance.

1. Promote the event with digital marketing

Sixty-seven percent of marketers believe events are the single most powerful marketing tool, per Marketing Insider Group. These events can bring your business numerous benefits, including increased brand awareness and well-qualified leads. Cross-promoting your event on both analog and digital marketing channels can help you achieve strong turnout when the day of the event arrives. Consider the following digital tools for event promotion:

Social — Major social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn can raise awareness of your upcoming event. Nearly 70 percent of American adults are active social media users, according to Pew Research. Organic or paid promotion methods can help you market your event to the right leads.

Landing pages — Design a dedicated landing page on your WordPress.com website for event registrations. That way, your prospects can formally sign up to attend, and you can create a guest list and gather a tentative head count.

Mobile apps — Use push notifications via a mobile application to communicate with your leads and customers about your event. Mobile apps can serve as a portal for event registration and check-ins, and give attendees an itinerary.

Use push notifications via a mobile application to communicate with your leads and customers about your event. Mobile apps can serve as a portal for event registration and check-ins, and give attendees an itinerary. Online promotions — Harness your WordPress.com website and digital marketing channels to promote your event. Consider using organic promotion methods, such as blog posts and email marketing, to notify prospects. Paid promotion methods, such as pay-per-click advertising and paid social posts, can broaden your reach.

2. Publish real-time event content

There’s no shortage of digital content available online today, and your prospects have probably become pickier about the content they consume. Publishing real-time event content can foster attendee engagement and forge connections with prospects who weren’t able to attend. Types of real-time content you can publish on your WordPress.com website and social media channels include:

Social media posts — Showcase the event, attendees, and speakers with information-rich social posts that provide an insider’s look.

Blog posts — Write about the event and, if applicable, highlight and discuss various speakers’ topics to educate your prospects.

Videos — Visual content is a highly engaging way to inform your prospects about ideas and happenings at the event.

3. Recap the event

Publishing real-time content isn’t easy, but you can make the most of the event by quickly publishing a general recap to your social media and blogs. Fifty-nine percent of B2B buyers say they want to consume more content that’s tailored by industry or vertical, per Demand Gen Report. Sharing what happened at your event can satisfy your prospect’s desire to learn more about your industry or business.

Recaps are a great way to generate excitement and a guest list for future activities. Add a call to action for prospects to join your mailing list. If you’re planning your next event, include a teaser about what prospects can expect.

Why an event marketing strategy matters

Events still have an important role in business marketing in 2019. By using your digital marketing channels to cross-promote your event, you can boost attendance and engagement and, ultimately, support your business.