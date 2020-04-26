Discover Prompts, Day 26: Hidden

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Today, let’s tune out the noise and turn our eyes to things that are normally hidden.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Hidden? We’re here to help:

What’s one thing about you — that you’re comfortable sharing, of course — that nobody would ever guess unless you told them?

Is there a spot in your town — a small park, a café, a bookstore — few people know about, and that you consider your own hidden gem? Tell us what makes it special (no need to name it if you’d like to keep it secret!).

You’re about to bury a time capsule for the next 30 years. What 5-7 objects would you put in it to represent your life in 2020?

Photographers, share an image of an object or a landscape that’s only partly visible.

Tell the story of a time when you discovered a hidden, previously unknown power within a person close to you.

