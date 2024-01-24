Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for January 2024

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, including great options for small businesses, entrepreneurs in the coaching space, and a number of other beautiful and versatile designs.

Your literary haven, on the web. This partner theme was designed with book lovers of all kinds in mind. Built-in features include curated collections, newsletter integration, robust search functionality, mobile-friendly responsiveness, and more. Whether you’re operating a physical bookstore or simply sharing your literary enthusiasm with the world, Bookix is the ideal block theme.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Annalee is tailor-made for personal coaches. Its front page is both streamlined and informative, while providing options for videos, images, courses, and more. Its design—characterized by pronounced contrasts in color and typography—exudes an approachable and welcoming ambiance. For any kind of coach looking to bolster their brand and professionalize their online presence, Annalee is the ticket.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Kaze is a simple, three-column theme in which the left-hand column is a “sticky” menu while the right two columns scroll. The ample white space (or, in this case, black space) combined with a small font type makes for an elegant and modern vibe. Though this theme was created with architecture firms in mind, it’s suitable for any small business where design and professionalism are paramount.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Utilizing the familiar messaging interface that we all know and love, Messagerie brings a decidedly casual and playful style to your blog. Featuring stripped down text bubbles on a spare background, you don’t to have to worry about complicated extras or high-impact visuals—let the words speak for themselves.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Built from the bones of one of our classic blogging themes (Resonar), Tronar provides a sleek design for bloggers that combines a little bit of old-school internet nostalgia with modern simplicity. With a large, immersive featured image/post at the top and a feed of posts below, your content is front and center with this theme.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Partner themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: