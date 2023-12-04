Enhanced WordPressing With the Updated Jetpack Mobile App

The Jetpack app’s latest update offers an enhanced mobile experience for all your WordPress.com needs.

December 4, 2023

Automattic

The Jetpack app is getting better and better every single day. We’re excited to share a few updates we’ve made across the mobile experience to make your WordPress.com content creation and management more efficient and enjoyable.

Look for these updates when your app updates to version 23.7.

Posts and Pages improvements

Redesigned posts and pages screen

Screenshot of new "Posts" screen on iOS and Android Jetpack apps.

The Posts and Pages screen has a fresh new look. Notably, the “default” and “compact” display options have been consolidated, making the user interface more streamlined. This means that you now have a more intuitive way to navigate your content and find what you need.

New context menu

Screenshot of new context menu on Jetpack mobile app, for both iOS and Android.

Navigating to  “Stats,” “Comments,” and “Settings” has been moved to the context menu for a cleaner and more organized look. This enhancement simplifies the user interface, making it easier to access and manage your content.

New swipe actions on iOS

Screenshot of new swipe actions on Jetpack mobile app — iOS only.

With the introduction of swipe actions, you can now swipe left to view a post or page, and swipe right to share or delete it. This intuitive feature adds a layer of convenience to your workflow, allowing you to perform actions with a simple gesture.

Improved search and filtering on iOS

Screenshot of improved search function on Jetpack mobile app — iOS only.

This Jetpack app update also includes various search and filtering improvements on iOS. You can now perform full-text searches and filter content by “author” or “tag.” This makes it easier to locate specific content within your collection.

Streamlined dashboard and personalizations

Screenshot of new personalization options on Jetpack mobile app, for both iOS and Android.

We’ve refined the dashboard interface, offering a more personalized experience. You can now customize shortcuts and cards on your dashboard, tailoring it to your specific needs and preferences, so you can easily access the features that matter most to you. 

Updated “Me” tab

Screenshot of new "Me" tab placement in the Jetpack mobile app, for both iOS and Android.

By moving the “Me” section to the bottom tab, we’ve simplified the app’s navigation. This means you can now access your profile, account settings, and app settings from anywhere within the app, without interrupting your workflow. 

Optimized site media on iOS

Screen shot of new media optimizations for iOS in the Jetpack mobile app.

We’ve re-engineered the screen for managing and selecting your site’s media on iOS, focusing on performance optimizations. The previews load significantly faster and use less memory, ensuring a smooth scrolling experience.

We’ve also added three new gestures to help you manage your media on the fly:

  • Long press on an image to quickly preview a photo and access some of the common actions
  • Quickly select multiple items by dragging your finger over the images
  • When checking the media details, swipe from left to right to switch between items

There are many other minor improvements and fixes that add up to a significantly better overall experience of working with your media, and we’ll continue to build on this new foundation in the upcoming releases to deliver the best experience possible.

Download the latest update

Experience the new and improved Jetpack mobile app by downloading the latest update

Thank you for being part of the WordPress.com community! We’re thrilled to continue this journey of improvement with you.

Get the app today

5 Comments

  1. JanBeek Dec 4th at 4:30 pm

    Thank you for this overwhelming list of “improvements.” I hope I can learn to use these new features effectively.

    Like

  2. L.K. Latham Dec 4th at 4:56 pm

    Excellent news! Can’t wait to give the update a try.

    Like

  3. Ravi Teja Bollavaram Dec 4th at 5:35 pm

    Awesome. I am kinda new to WordPress. Any one has anything to say ?!

    Like

  4. StephenB Dec 4th at 5:43 pm

    It appears that this update applies to iOS only. When will the Android version be available?

    Like

