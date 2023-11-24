The Best Deals of the Year on Websites and Domains 

The best Black Friday deal isn’t a disposable gadget or a trendy clothing item. Instead, consider something that will help you grow and will grow along with you. Your website isn’t just about your online presence—it’s the foundation for everything you hope to achieve.

From today through Cyber Monday (November 27), we’re offering unbeatable deals on website plans and domains.

Save up to 50% on websites

For a limited time, both our monthly and annual website plans are on sale:

50% off monthly plans

Get half off the first month of any monthly plan when you use the code bf23monthly at checkout.

25% off annual plans

Get 25% off the entire year when you purchase any 1-year plan. Use the code bf23annual at checkout.

Redeeming your discount is simple

Three simple steps for taking advantage of this Black Friday discount:

Choose “Monthly” or “Annual” at the top of the page Pick your plan At the checkout page, click “Add a coupon code”

Here’s what you get with all paid plans

Stunning design options: dive into a sea of themes and find the perfect one.

dive into a sea of themes and find the perfect one. Monetization tools: set up payments and donations in a flash.

set up payments and donations in a flash. Expert support: our dedicated team is here, anytime you need.

150+ premium domain extensions up to 90% off

With over 150 domain extensions on sale, you have unlimited opportunities to express yourself or memorably brand your business. With some domains starting at under $1 for the first year, owning your identity online won’t break the bank.

Visit wordpress.com/domains to start exploring.

The most popular domains—.com, .net, and .org—are always available for just $12 per year.

These deals are valid for new website and domain purchases only (no renewals or upgrades). The offers are good through the end of the day Monday, November 27, wherever you are in the world.