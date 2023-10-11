Engage a Wider Audience With ActivityPub on WordPress.com

Exciting times are here for all WordPress.com users! The revolutionary ActivityPub feature is now available across all WordPress.com plans, unlocking a world of engagement and interaction for your blog. Your blogs can now be part of the rapidly expanding fediverse, which enables you to connect with a broader audience and attract more followers.

Let’s dive into what this means for all WordPress.com blogs.

What is the “fediverse”?

The fediverse consists of federated platforms like Mastodon, which are networks of independent websites or servers that can communicate with each other while still operating individually. It’s much like email; you can send emails to users with accounts on different services (like Gmail, Yahoo, etc.), yet all of them can interact seamlessly. Similarly, federated platforms enable users to follow, share, and interact with content across different services in a unified network.

What is the ActivityPub plugin?

ActivityPub is a WordPress plugin that facilitates seamless integration between your blog and a host of federated platforms, including Mastodon, Pleroma, Friendica, and more. This plugin empowers your readers to follow your blog posts on these platforms.

In addition, replies to your posts from these platforms are automatically turned into comments on your WordPress blog, creating a more interactive and dynamic conversation around your content. Synchronicity for the win!

Transform your blog into a fediverse profile

Your WordPress blog can now become a profile for the fediverse. This means your readers can follow you and receive all the latest posts from your blog directly on their preferred platform. More so, they can engage in enriching conversations by replying to your posts, with their replies reflecting as comments on your blog post, creating a synchronized and interactive experience.

On Free, Personal, and Premium sites, you can enter the fediverse through your settings (see how below); for Business and Commerce sites, simply install the ActivityPub plugin and follow the prompts to set up your profile.

Getting started is a breeze

From your blog’s dashboard, go to Settings > Discussion and activate the feature by toggling “Enter the fediverse.” Make note of your default fediverse profile name. In the example above, it’s the alias openprotocolfanblog.wordpress.com@openprotocolfanblog.wordpress.com. Your alias will be unique to you, of course, and will be far more memorable with a custom domain! (More on that below.) Follow your new profile on a federated platform, such as Mastodon. Share your profile name with others so they can follow your blog on federated platforms.

Remember, this feature is applicable to new posts only; and it might take up to 15 minutes for new posts to appear on federated platforms.

Why use a custom domain?

Upgrading to a domain doesn’t just give your profile a professional touch:

A shorter custom domain is simply more memorable than the default name provided.

It ensures your profile is uniquely identifiable, making it easier for users across the fediverse to find and interact with your content.

With a custom domain you can easily move your entire fediverse connection to any host at any time.

Make new connections today!

Take advantage of this new opportunity to extend your blog’s reach, connect with diverse audiences, and create engaging dialogues. It only takes seconds to enable this simple yet powerful feature on WordPress.com. And remember, upgrading to a domain not only emphasizes your unique identity but also enhances profile portability. So, why wait? Dive in and showcase your content to the world!