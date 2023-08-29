Join the movement of website creators transforming their passion into thriving online communities.

Today we’re excited to announce a free resource that’s going to take your website to new heights. Get ready to delight your audience, share exclusive content, and build a loyal community that keeps coming back for more.

Introducing our newest course: Membership Sites 101.

Ever imagined having a slice of your website dedicated exclusively to your most loyal supporters? With a membership site, that dream is just a click away. Whether you’re an artist, educator, blogger, or entrepreneur, our latest course unveils the secrets of crafting a thriving membership site.

What you’ll learn

In this engaging course, you’ll dive into:

Setting up the Paid Content Block: Learn how to blend free content with paid content and entice new members with exclusive perks.

Crafting membership plans: Discover the magic of one-time, monthly, or annual payments, along with the power of "Pay what you want."

Multiple membership levels: Unveil the secrets of Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, or even create specialized topical memberships.

Managing subscriptions: Get insights on handling subscribers, earnings, and payment plans with ease.

Lessons tailored for you

We’re committed to your success, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro. From no-cost options to the dynamic WooCommerce Memberships, we’ve got you covered. Each lesson guides you step-by-step, ensuring you have the necessary foundation to build your membership site.

The Membership Sites 101 course is your passport to creating an online sanctuary that your audience will adore. Our community forum is here to fuel your inspiration, answer questions, and share success stories.

Join the movement of website creators transforming their passion into thriving online communities. Let’s make your website the ultimate destination!

Ready to learn? Head over to our Learning Hub and ignite your website’s potential with our Membership Sites 101 course. Your digital adventure awaits: