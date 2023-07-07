Upcoming Webinars: Discover the Power of Custom Headers

Master your website’s first impression by learning how to make stellar headers, no coding required.

Few things command as much attention from your website visitors as the header. Beyond providing a practical spot for your logo and page navigation, it sets the tone for your entire site. With quality design and precise calls-to-action, it will guide users, improve conversions, enhance engagement, and optimize their journey through your site.

With the new Site Editor, anyone can easily create a stand-out header without writing a single line of code. Whether you’re a business owner or a passionate blogger, this webinar will empower you to create headers that represent your brand and resonate with your audience.

During this live demonstration, our experts will cover everything you need to know about customizing your site header:

Learn how to select, customize, and replace header template parts in the Site Editor

Discover how you can easily add and edit your site title, logo, social media links, a search bar, and other blocks in your custom header

Gain confidence in adding and customizing menus for site navigation

Attending this session is free and concludes with a live Q&A, so come prepared with your questions. If you aren’t able to attend any of the three sessions, we’ll send out a recording afterwards. So be sure to register below:

Don’t miss our other July webinars

We’ve arranged a series of engaging webinars this month, introducing you to the dynamic features of the WordPress Site Editor and the critical role a custom domain plays for your site. Both sessions aim to provide the tools required to elevate your WordPress.com site to new heights.

Mastering Custom Domains

Create a distinct online presence that reflects your brand and distinguishes you from competitors. Join us as we guide you through finding, registering, and linking a custom domain to your WordPress.com site. You will also gain a better understanding of how to set up a domain-specific email address and its consequential effect on increasing your email open rates.

Site Editor vs. Page Editor: Editing your entire site in WordPress

In this session where we’ll guide you in customizing every element of your WordPress site, from top to bottom. With our user-friendly Site Editor tools, you can personalize your entire website without needing coding experience!

Join us for our WordPress.com live webinars, carefully crafted with both beginners and seasoned site owners in mind. All our sessions are free to attend and conclude with a lively Q&A session, so you can engage directly with our expert Happiness Engineers.