Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for June 2023

Five beautiful new WordPress.com themes for bloggers, photographers, restaurateurs, and more.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, featuring beautiful new options for bloggers, photographers, restaurateurs, and more.

George Lois (1931-2022) was one of the most creative, prolific advertising communicators of our time. To honor his iconic style, we created this text-forward theme that utilizes bold yet classic typography and colors. Perfect for the blogger who wants to minimize visual clutter while still making a statement.

Poema pays tribute to the revered Portuguese writer, poet, and philosopher Fernando Pessoa. Its minimalist design features a black-and-white color scheme, complemented by an elegant serif font. Poema’s carefully crafted templates provide a comfortable content width and meticulously considered white space that creates a calming and immersive reading experience—ideal for the appreciation of poetry.

Archivo came to life after one of our designers stumbled upon Documerica.org, which houses public-domain photographs originally taken as part of a photographic initiative from the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency. Utilizing a relatively small font and a large featured image allows the photography to play the starring role for any site using this theme.

Named after the scrumptious Korean rice dish, Bibimbap is a fun and lively theme created with restaurants, bakeries, and food trucks in mind. It comes with unique patterns for menus, locations, and food-centric image galleries, allowing you to quickly design and build pages.

Olymp is a theme designed with WooCommerce users in mind. It’s a bold, fresh, and exciting look for any retailer looking to make waves with an online store. Built-in patterns for a number of pages means you don’t have to start from scratch when implementing Olymp.

We’ve recently re-introduced third-party paid themes to the WordPress.com marketplace. All of these themes can be purchased as a $79/year subscription. Be sure to explore the entire collection here.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Paid themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: