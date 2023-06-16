Amp Up Your Site With These 15 New and Noteworthy Plugins 

Get plugged in to the best of what WordPress has to offer.

Since we first started offering premium plugins directly from the WordPress.com marketplace one year ago, we’ve been busy making sure you have direct access to the highest-quality plugins serving the WordPress ecosystem. These enhancements to your site add important features, eye-popping audio and visual elements, and a big helping of convenience for you and your potential customers.

Each plugin comes with automatic updates and premium support, ensuring you’re well-equipped for your website’s journey.

Check out our top 15 new and noteworthy offerings below. They might just be the game-changers your site needs!

Sensei Pro is a premium plugin for WordPress that enables you to create, manage, and sell online courses. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for creating engaging course content, tracking student progress, and assessing their performance. With its intuitive interface, customizable options, and comprehensive features, Sensei Pro is an ideal choice for creators and educators looking to grow their online knowledge business. Be sure to register for our Effortless Course Creation webinar, offered at two different times the week of June 19!

One of the keys to retail success is giving customers exactly what they want. One way to do that is to let shoppers create their own personalized product bundles and bulk discount packages. They’ll know that you are the place to get their custom one-of-a-kind backpacks, mix-and-match smart phone accessories, or built-just-for-them computers. Whatever you sell, Product Bundles will make your customers feel special. Included at no extra charge in our commerce plan.

Millions of WordPress businesses and web professionals know that Gravity Forms is the powerhouse solution for building custom forms. Going beyond the simple contact form, Gravity Forms unlocks your ability to handle registrations, subscriptions, donations, sales, and more, all with advanced features like file uploads, conditional logic, and automation based on user interactions.

Easily create and manage an events calendar on your WordPress site. Whether your events are in-person or virtual, this WordPress calendar plugin boasts professional features backed by a world-class team of developers and designers.

Imagine if you had the power to automate processes based on your customer’s actions on your site. What if you could trigger an offer to get a discount on the product they just added to their cart, if they also add an accessory to the cart, but only if their total is above $50? This is the kind of power AutomateWoo puts directly in your hands. AutomateWoo provides powerful marketing automation for WooCommerce, providing you with the tools you need to grow your store and increase revenue. Included at no extra charge in our commerce plan.

Manage job listings from the WordPress dashboard and allow users to post job listings directly to your site. Now you can purchase any add-on on top of the free WP Job Manager plugin. Explore all the possibilities: Resume Manager, Applications, WC Paid Listings, Alerts, Bookmarks, Tags, Embeddable Job Widget, Application Deadline, Simple Paid Listings.

Are you one of the millions of WordPress users that have designed their sites with the Astra theme? If you are, or are planning to switch to Astra, you should also consider the theme’s pro add-on, Astra Pro. While the Astra theme helps you create stunning websites, Astro Pro’s premium features and functionalities will take it to the next level!

Make gift-giving easy for your loyal customers and give new customers an exciting reason to try your store. Offer prepaid digital gift cards that customers can redeem online. The Gift Cards plugin makes the whole process delightful. Included at no extra charge in our commerce plan.

Visual Composer Website Builder is a drag and drop editor for WordPress. Design page and site layouts with premium templates, elements, and extensions.

Presto Player Pro extends the already popular Presto Player plugin with advanced features that make this the ultimate video player plugin for WordPress. It’s fast, flexible, and enables you to feature video from multiple sources, add calls to action, provide email opt-in elements, and more.

Accept appointments and bookings right from your WordPress website with Start Booking. Not just limited to individual appointments, Start Booking also enables booking class scheduling and group events. Online payments, customer notifications, and mobile apps are just a few more of the features that Start Booking provides.

A leading WordPress page builder plugin with drag and drop editor, design options, and two interfaces—a live frontend editor and a schematic backend editor.

With Composite Products, shoppers can configure and build their own custom products right on your site, selecting every wheel, nut, and bolt needed to make their dream creation.

Don’t lose customers because you ran out of stock for their favorite products! Bring them back with Back In Stock Notifications and let customers know when your products are restocked. Build brand loyalty, stay connected with customers, and recover lost sales. It’s customizable, extendible, and even works with variable products. Included at no extra charge in our commerce plan.

Use conditional logic to restrict the shipping and payment options available on your store. This plugin allows you to make free shipping available per product, category, or shipping class. It can also restrict shipping methods and live rates based on package weight, item count, or cart total.

