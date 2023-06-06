Introducing Jetpack AI Assistant in WordPress.com

Your rocketship to more powerful content creation.

Imagine being able to quickly generate all types of content—headlines, entire posts, even translations—with the click of a button. Imagine significantly reducing your effort and time spent staring at a blank screen.

Say hello to Jetpack AI Assistant.

Jetpack AI Assistant is seamlessly integrated as a block within the WordPress.com editor. (If your WordPress site is hosted elsewhere, the AI Assistant is also available through the Jetpack plugin.) This powerful new tool is still in the experimental phase, but here’s just a sampling of what it can already help you do.

5 ways you can make writing a breeze with Jetpack AI Assistant

Create customized content

Jetpack AI Assistant utilizes a conversational system so that you can “chat” with it in natural language. Enter a prompt, such as “Write a list of Tokyo’s must-visit destinations,” and watch as the Assistant crafts an engaging piece of content. Compelling blog posts, detailed pages, structured lists, and comprehensive tables can be created in seconds.

Perfect your spelling and grammar on the fly

Ensure your content always reflects professional standards with Jetpack AI Assistant’s spelling and grammar correction features.

Adjust your tone to match your audience

Whether you’re aiming for formal or conversational, Jetpack AI Assistant can adjust the tone of your content to your goals and audience makeup.

Find that perfect creative title

Struggling to find a good title that will really capture your audience’s attention? It can be the hardest part of writing a post! Jetpack AI Assistant has you covered by reading the text and then creating suitable and compelling headlines.

Translate your writing with a single click

The Jetpack AI Assistant can translate your text into numerous languages, allowing you to effortlessly reach across locales and cultures.

And that’s just the start of what Jetpack AI Assistant can do.

Can this really be free?

Yes, it can! For a limited time, Jetpack AI Assistant is free to use for all WordPress.com customers.

Activate the block with the Inserter or the “/” command shortcut. (If you didn’t know, here’s a fun tip: Hit the “/” button while in the post or page editor and type the name of the block you’re looking for. In this case, it would be “AI.”)

Your rocketship to seamless content creation

This is just the beginning! We’re working to expand Jetpack AI Assistant’s capabilities, so stay tuned for even more exciting features in the coming weeks.

Try the AI Assistant today and discover an even more streamlined creative process in WordPress.com.