Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for May 2023

Five beautiful new WordPress.com themes. Which one is your favorite?

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, featuring fresh options for startups, visual creators, minimalist bloggers, and more.

Looking for a great starting point for creating a business or startup website? Try lotix. It offers tailored templates and patterns, including a business landing page, blog, and pricing sections, to help you present yourself and your business more quickly and easily.

With Iotix, you can create a professional and polished website that reflects your brand to help you reach your target audience.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Storia is a stunning visual story theme designed to showcase your creative work and engage your audience. With large featured images and a minimalist design, this theme allows your visual content to take center stage and tell a compelling story. With Premium styles, you assume a laid-back, contemplative, or excited mood, depending on your aesthetic.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

CTLG is a free, responsive WordPress block theme specifically designed for creating lists, directories, and catalogs. It comes with a variety of predesigned templates and four distinct premium style variations. Its index template features a full-width header, followed by a right-aligned query loop where you can display blog posts or pages, and a simple full-width footer. Its post and page templates follow the same layout.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Hey is a simple block theme made for personal blogging. The front page consists of only a few elements: a site logo, a heading, and a list of your three latest posts. On other pages, the site logo is smaller, so the content takes the main stage in a single column.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Vetro is a portfolio theme with wide-width layouts that allow for generous imagery and typography. Its simple pages are aligned left with ample right paddings and large content blocks to grant viewers focus on visuals and short paragraphs.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are free to use for those on a Premium plan or above, or can be purchased individually by those with free sites or Personal plans.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: