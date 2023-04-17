Transform Your WordPress.com Skills With These Popular Webinars

You’re guaranteed to learn something new with our April slate of free webinars.

Looking to take your WordPress website to the next level? You’re in luck! Our WordPress.com webinars are designed to help you create and customize your site with ease, and they’re incredibly popular among site owners. Plus, they’re completely free to attend!

Check out these upcoming webinars, which are conducted live by our knowledgeable Happiness Engineers:

Compelling Homepages: Create a Custom Layout with the WordPress Block Editor

Your site’s homepage is its highest-traffic page, so making it count is crucial to the success of your site. Join us to learn how to create a professional-looking and engaging homepage using the WordPress block editor. Our experts will teach you how to build an effective visual hierarchy and design attention-grabbing calls to action.

Tues Apr 18 at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT

at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT Wed Apr 19 at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST

at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST Thurs Apr 20 at 9:30pm IST | 6:00pm CEST | 12:00pm EDT | 9:00am PDT

Site Editing: Custom Headers

Your site header is an essential element of your brand identity. In this webinar, we’ll explore the importance of your site header and show you how to create a unique, brand-aligned header using the WordPress.com Site Editor. You’ll learn how to select, customize, and replace header templates, add and edit your site title, logo, and navigation menus, and troubleshoot common issues.

Tues Apr 25 at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT

at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT Wed Apr 26 at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST

at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST Thurs Apr 27 at 9:30pm IST | 6:00pm CEST | 12:00pm EDT | 9:00am PDT

Don’t miss these opportunities to level up your WordPress skills and create a website that reflects your vision. Our WordPress.com webinars are incredibly popular, and for good reason. Register now for these free webinars, and bring your questions for our live Q&A sessions.

We can’t wait to help you bring your website to life!