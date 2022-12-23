Welcome Gumroad Merchants: An Easy Path Over to WordPress.com

If the recent Gumroad price change announcement has you considering a migration from Gumroad to WooCommerce, we’re here to welcome you with open arms. Changing eCommerce platforms may seem like a big hurdle to overcome, but we have an expert team in place to help you migrate your Gumroad store to the WordPress.com eCommerce Plan with WooCommerce.

With lower fees and transparent pricing, you’ll improve your margins and expand your earning potential.

We’ve also created a tailored migration guide to walk merchants through importing from Gumroad to WooCommerce. This step-by-step process requires no technical expertise and will enable you to seamlessly transition your store.

When the import is complete, you’ll have a ready-to-go site with your content preloaded. Your customers will never know the difference.

If you’re looking to get help moving from Gumroad, reach out now.