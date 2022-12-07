Welcome Back, Bloganuary!
With 2023 just around the corner, so too comes Bloganuary!
As 2022 comes to a close, we at WordPress.com are preparing to ring in the new year. As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, we’re thinking about how quickly time has flown by this past year.
Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics in February, the James Webb Space Telescope started transmitting jaw-droppingly beautiful photos back to us on Earth, and the incredibly powerful Site Editor launched for WordPress sites!
Bloganuary is a writing challenge for everyone, whether you're new to blogging, rediscovering your love of blogging, or blogging is your livelihood — we want all of you to join us.
Bloganuary is a month-long blogging challenge in January, where you’ll receive a daily writing prompt to inspire you to publish a post on your blog. You can respond to the prompts in any way you like: a story, a picture, a poem, a drawing, a recipe, or even a song. Anything goes!
By being a part of Bloganuary, you’ll join a global network of bloggers creating and/or strengthening solid writing habits. You’ll get to know fellow participants on the Bloganuary community site, where you can share tips, learn from each other, find a new audience for your blog, and make new blogging friends.
To show others what you’ll be up to in January and encourage them to join in the Bloganuary fun, here’s a badge you can add to your blog (right-click and save/download to your computer):
Join the Bloganuary challenge, stay motivated, and start the new year off on the write track!
If you’d prefer to journal privately instead of blog publicly, check out the Day One app.
12 Comments
Whenever I click “Sign me up” it says “Almost There” and nothing happens? Am I doing something wrong?
Hi there, it should normally be sending you an email to welcome you to Bloganuary; are you able to check your inbox (and possibly spam folder) for the email?
Can’t you stop send my email thank you
Hi, you can unsubscribe from the WordPress.com blog using the link at the bottom of the email you received.
Hi Mindy,
Happy Christmas aunt happy new year to you,
I’m so glad Bloganuary is going to happen again. I took part last year and loved it. I’m already linked to the Bloganuary blog as a blogger so how do I sign up and do I have to sign up again to take part or is signing up a one time thing? I want to be sure I can take part easily and without problems.
Hi! If you’re already linked to https://bloganuary.wordpress.com then you should be good to go – the prompts will appear there (and in your Reader) and as long as you’re writing the posts on your own blog and tagging them with bloganuary then you are participating. I hope that helps!
Good job.
YAAASSSSSS!!! SO EXCITED!!! I bloody LOVE Bloganuary!
This is great! (Though as a person who takes time to process and tries to plan my posts ahead of time, getting the prompts beforehand would be helpful)
Please I’m unable to save the badge because I’m using smartphone. When I tab on the image, the only feedback I get is ” image cannot be viewed”. Please what can I do to get the image saved?
Hi, are you able to press-and-hold on the image? Your phone should usually bring up an option to save it.
Thanks for Sharing
