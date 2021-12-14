How to Watch State of the Word 2021

Matt’s SotW address will be followed by a community Q&A. Send questions in advance to ask-matt@wordcamp.org, or join the conversation live!

Join us tomorrow for State of the Word! This year taking place live from New York City, WordPress co-founder and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg will take a look back on the past year and share his thoughts on the latest industry trends and exciting WordPress news, including the highly anticipated January release of WordPress 5.9.

WordPress, the open source software you can use to create beautiful websites, blogs, or apps now powers over 43% of the web. The State of the Word is the annual update on the WordPress project’s progress, plans for the future, and the future of open source. This is your first look to see what new features will be added to the WordPress software, as the features will be on WordPress.com soon.

Those tuning in will also get to hear Matt’s take on a range of hot topics including the Openverse media search engine, Web3, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See below for details on how to watch live.

When:

Tuesday, December 14, at 5 pm ET (10 pm UTC)



Where:

Stream the event live at wordpress.org/news

The folks at wordpress.org have compiled a list of watch parties around the world. If you don’t see an event in your area listed below, check this page on Meetup.com to see if your local WordPress group is organizing one.



Matt’s address will be followed by a community Q&A.

Send questions in advance to ask-matt@wordcamp.org, or join the conversation live!

See you there!