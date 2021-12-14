How to Watch State of the Word 2021
Matt’s SotW address will be followed by a community Q&A. Send questions in advance to ask-matt@wordcamp.org, or join the conversation live!
Join us tomorrow for State of the Word! This year taking place live from New York City, WordPress co-founder and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg will take a look back on the past year and share his thoughts on the latest industry trends and exciting WordPress news, including the highly anticipated January release of WordPress 5.9.
WordPress, the open source software you can use to create beautiful websites, blogs, or apps now powers over 43% of the web. The State of the Word is the annual update on the WordPress project’s progress, plans for the future, and the future of open source. This is your first look to see what new features will be added to the WordPress software, as the features will be on WordPress.com soon.
Those tuning in will also get to hear Matt’s take on a range of hot topics including the Openverse media search engine, Web3, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See below for details on how to watch live.
When:
Tuesday, December 14, at 5 pm ET (10 pm UTC)
Where:
Stream the event live at wordpress.org/news
The folks at wordpress.org have compiled a list of watch parties around the world. If you don’t see an event in your area listed below, check this page on Meetup.com to see if your local WordPress group is organizing one.
- [WordPress NYC Meetup] An In Person MeetUp: The State of the Word 2021 is in Manhattan.
- [South Jersey WordPress Meetup] JerseyPress: State of the Word 2021 Watch Party
- [Morris County NJ WordPress Meetup] JerseyPress: State of the Word 2021 Watch Party
- [WordPress Montclair Meetup] JerseyPress: State of the Word 2021 Watch Party
- [WordPress Santa Clarita Valley] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party
- [The Houston WordPress Meetup Group] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [North East Ohio WordPress Meetup] State of Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [Birmingham WordPress Meetup] State of the Word Watch Party
- [Lehigh Valley WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [Metro Detroit WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [Greater Milwaukee Area WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [The East Bay WordPress Meetup Group] State of the Word 2021 (Online)
- [Sacramento WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [WordPress Louisville] State of the Word Watch Party and Discussion (WP Louisville, KY)
- [WordPress Medellín] State of the Word 2021: Discurso de Matt & Fiesta de Comunidad (Online)
- [Port-au-Prince WordPress Meetup Group] Rejoignez-nous le 14 décembre pour regarder State of the Word 2021 (online)
- [WordPress Coventry Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [WordPress Exeter] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [WordPress Meetup Torino] State of the Word 2021 Video Party (Online)
- [Kigali WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [Lagos WordPress Community] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [Ijebu WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
- [Jinja WordPress Meetup] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party – WordPress Community Uganda (Online)
- [WordPress Meetups Lahore] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (In-person)
- [WordPress Bhopal] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (In-person)
- [WordPress Singapore] State of the Word 2021 Watch Party (Online)
Matt’s address will be followed by a community Q&A.
Send questions in advance to ask-matt@wordcamp.org, or join the conversation live!
See you there!
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.