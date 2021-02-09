Showcase Your Figma Designs on WordPress P2

Figma — one of the most popular and fastest growing digital design tools today — was recently voted “the most exciting design tool of 2021.”

In many organizations, a smaller group — often the design team — uses Figma on a daily basis. But designers need a seamless way to share their work and gather feedback from other disciplines across the organization. Enter P2. P2 is a product powered by WordPress.com that boosts remote, asynchronous team collaboration. With P2, team members can share ideas, collect feedback, and assign tasks to one another.

You can now embed Figma files on P2 and get contextual feedback from everyone, creating a more inclusive environment, eliminating the need for others to learn and navigate design-specific software.

Sharing Figma files on P2 allows teams to review designs and comment where everyone collaborates. It integrates all work in a single spot, helping track project progress. P2 is fully searchable for future reference too! As you iterate in Figma, your files will magically sync on P2. No more messy screen grabs or wondering which Figma file is the most up-to-date.

Step 1 : Copy the link to the art board or prototype from Figma

Step 2: Add the Figma block and paste the link into it

Get P2

Want to know more about how P2 can help improve communication and collaboration on your teams? Check out a demo. You can also create your own P2 here and take it for a spin. Any questions? Feel free to comment on the demo P2.