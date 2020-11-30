Run With Us! Join the 2020 wwwp5K Movement
Let’s run off 2020, bloggers!
If you’re like us, you’re eager to send 2020 off to the dustbin of history. So grab your running/walking/yoga shoes and join us as we resurrect the historic #wwwp5K and celebrate reaching the 2020 finish line! As an added incentive and in the spirit of the season, we’ve also created a special wwwp5K Givz page, where participants can make a donation to three of our favorite charities: Black Girls Code, Internet Archive, and the WordPress Foundation. Automattic will match every dollar donated to any organization through the Givz page, up to $50,000.
What’s a 5K?
A 5K is the equivalent of about 3.1 miles. The virtual run will work on the honor system, but if you want to be accurate, apps like Strava, Garmin Connect, Runkeeper, Fitbit, and many others can help you measure the right distance.
Sounds awesome! How do I participate?
The virtual wwwp5K officially kicks off tomorrow, December 1, and will be open through December 31st. You can run, skip, walk, hop, walk backwards, or even swim the equivalent distance in an indoor pool — as long as you’re practicing appropriate safety precautions given local conditions and staying healthy, your activity counts.
Everyone is welcome! WordPress fans, friends, and family, as well as Automatticians around the world.
When you’re done, don’t forget to post a selfie on your WordPress site and tag it with “wwwp5k” so that we can share the love and others can read about your experience. Of course, you can also blog about your journey preparing for the wwwp5K, but most of all, we’d love to see your smiling face and happy shoes as you complete the 5K.
Is there swag?
What would a virtual run be without swag with a custom logo? To commemorate the 2020 run, we’ve created a limited edition technical shirt featuring the official wwwp5K Wapuu!
They’ll be available for purchase in the WordPress Swag Store starting tomorrow until supplies last, so don’t forget to place your order.
Will you be joining us? Let us know in the comments!
17 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
I am definitely doing this!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hi im from Philippines, can I still joined even if Im from with the team?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hi there! Yep, anyone can join in from anywhere. There is no registration process or fee — just make sure that when you’re done, you add the hashtag #wwwp5k to your blog and social media posts so that we can celebrate with you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, I’m in! So excited! I am ordering my shirt right now. Such a spirit-lifter to look forward to this ❤
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m running this! Pray hard, my friends.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wow! I’m so glad to be part of this year’s wwwp5k run.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Super excited and hoping to participate!! 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great initiative. I’m in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like the idea, is there a connection between my running ans charity?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You don’t have to run to make a donation, and you don’t have to donate to participate, but we hope you can do both! We’d love to have you join us, but make sure you use the hashtag #wwwp5k so that we can cheer you on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
5K? Is that 5k over the whole month? That doesn’t seem very far or am I not reading the post correctly?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I suppose you could extend the 5k throughout the month, but the idea is to run it all at once. As long as the run takes place during the month of December, it counts! Hope you can join us!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am in 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hello everybody, I’m on this! Running from Italy. I did it today, but did not recorded on Strava, but I can still meet the 5k goal!
Happy running everyone!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m in – first-timer!
Thanks for organizing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, I think I will be joining in!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love this!
LikeLiked by 3 people