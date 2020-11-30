Run With Us! Join the 2020 wwwp5K Movement

Let’s run off 2020, bloggers!

November 30, 2020

Marjorie R. Asturias

If you’re like us, you’re eager to send 2020 off to the dustbin of history. So grab your running/walking/yoga shoes and join us as we resurrect the historic #wwwp5K and celebrate reaching the 2020 finish line! As an added incentive and in the spirit of the season, we’ve also created a special wwwp5K Givz page, where participants can make a donation to three of our favorite charities: Black Girls Code, Internet Archive, and the WordPress Foundation. Automattic will match every dollar donated to any organization through the Givz page, up to $50,000.

What’s a 5K?

A 5K is the equivalent of about 3.1 miles. The virtual run will work on the honor system, but if you want to be accurate, apps like Strava, Garmin Connect, Runkeeper, Fitbit, and many others can help you measure the right distance.

Sounds awesome! How do I participate?

The virtual wwwp5K officially kicks off tomorrow, December 1, and will be open through December 31st. You can run, skip, walk, hop, walk backwards, or even swim the equivalent distance in an indoor pool — as long as you’re practicing appropriate safety precautions given local conditions and staying healthy, your activity counts.

Everyone is welcome! WordPress fans, friends, and family, as well as Automatticians around the world.

When you’re done, don’t forget to post a selfie on your WordPress site and tag it with “wwwp5k” so that we can share the love and others can read about your experience. Of course, you can also blog about your journey preparing for the wwwp5K, but most of all, we’d love to see your smiling face and happy shoes as you complete the 5K.

Is there swag?

What would a virtual run be without swag with a custom logo? To commemorate the 2020 run, we’ve created a limited edition technical shirt featuring the official wwwp5K Wapuu!

They’ll be available for purchase in the WordPress Swag Store starting tomorrow until supplies last, so don’t forget to place your order.

Will you be joining us? Let us know in the comments!

17 Comments

  1. Ali O Nov 30th at 10:26 pm

    I am definitely doing this!!!

    Liked by 6 people

  2. djane24 Nov 30th at 10:30 pm

    Hi im from Philippines, can I still joined even if Im from with the team?

    Liked by 6 people

    • Marjorie R. Asturias Nov 30th at 10:32 pm

      Hi there! Yep, anyone can join in from anywhere. There is no registration process or fee — just make sure that when you’re done, you add the hashtag #wwwp5k to your blog and social media posts so that we can celebrate with you!

      Liked by 4 people

  3. WordwithMindy Nov 30th at 11:01 pm

    Yes, I’m in! So excited! I am ordering my shirt right now. Such a spirit-lifter to look forward to this ❤

    Liked by 9 people

  4. Michael Summers Dec 1st at 12:05 am

    I’m running this! Pray hard, my friends.

    Liked by 10 people

  5. Praize Achom Dec 1st at 1:10 am

    Wow! I’m so glad to be part of this year’s wwwp5k run.

    Liked by 8 people

  6. theperilouspen13 Dec 1st at 3:06 am

    Super excited and hoping to participate!! 😀

    Liked by 4 people

  7. jeremyjames Dec 1st at 3:35 am

    Great initiative. I’m in.

    Liked by 4 people

  8. HANAA GADOU Dec 1st at 4:35 am

    I like the idea, is there a connection between my running ans charity?

    Liked by 4 people

    • Marjorie R. Asturias Dec 1st at 4:30 pm

      You don’t have to run to make a donation, and you don’t have to donate to participate, but we hope you can do both! We’d love to have you join us, but make sure you use the hashtag #wwwp5k so that we can cheer you on!

      Liked by 1 person

  9. Lyn Dec 1st at 8:34 am

    5K? Is that 5k over the whole month? That doesn’t seem very far or am I not reading the post correctly?

    Liked by 5 people

  10. Hannah Michaela Dec 1st at 8:40 am

    I am in 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

  11. SeveDB Blog Dec 1st at 9:02 am

    Hello everybody, I’m on this! Running from Italy. I did it today, but did not recorded on Strava, but I can still meet the 5k goal!
    Happy running everyone!

    Liked by 3 people

  12. ThinkTalk Dec 1st at 9:08 am

    I’m in – first-timer!
    Thanks for organizing!

    Liked by 4 people

  13. Alissa Head Dec 1st at 10:52 am

    Yes, I think I will be joining in!

    Liked by 3 people

  14. Rachel Winspear Dec 1st at 11:40 am

    Love this!

    Liked by 3 people

